theplaylist.net
‘Armageddon Time’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins & More Star In James Gray’s Coming-Of-Age Film
Whether it’s ancient cities in the Amazon jungle, uncharted regions of the solar system, or the bleak trenches of WW1, James Gray’s worlds are always meticulously crafted and endlessly immersive. For his upcoming semi-autobiographical work, “Armageddon Time,” things are slightly more earthbound than “Ad Astra,” but they promise to be just as broad, if not broader in scope.
Luca Guadagnino Says It’ll Take A “Miracle” For His Star-Studded ‘Brideshead Revisited’ Series To Happen At HBO
Luca Guadagnino has apparently created another interesting, must-see film with the upcoming “Bones & All,” if you are to believe the hype coming from the Venice Film Festival, where it received an eight-and-a-half-minute standing ovation. But his cannibal love story isn’t the only project Guadagnino is talking about right now, as he also is still beating the drum to get his “Brideshead Revisited” series off the ground.
‘Amsterdam’ Trailer: David O. Russell’s Latest With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Arrives In October
Some people adore his films, others detest his films and the man himself. (Likely for good reason.) Wherever someone may fall with their opinions on him, one thing is certain about David O. Russell: Somehow, time and time again, he attracts the most celebrated and talented actors of Hollywood with whatever he works in. Spanning the likes of “Three Kings,” “The Fighter,” and Academy Award winner “Silver Linings Playbook” and beyond, Russell has quite the extended career. Heading to theaters this Fall is “Amsterdam,” the newest feature from the writer and director. After an initial trailer for the film was released in July, a second look at the film is here to offer a further, more detailed glimpse.
‘Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer’ Review: A Very Linear Look At An Enigmatic And Legendary Figure Of Cinema [Telluride]
Werner Herzog turned 80 on September 5, and he did so at a place that loves him dearly (and where he serves as an executive director): the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. There, you can be immersed in the festival’s fare thanks to a booming, massive theater named for the enigmatic director, smack-dab next to a mountain where you can tempt your own “Grizzly Man” experience. With such birthday timing, the festival world premieres an affectionate but broad documentary about his career, “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer,” which distinctly takes a more literal route to understanding such an enigmatic figure.
‘The Good Nurse’ Trailer: Eddie Redmayne & Jessica Chastain Star In Netflix’s Upcoming True-Crime Thriller
Nurses are supposed to make sure their patients are comfortable and well-taken care of. But what if that kindly nurse, who you expect to do what’s best, is actually trying to kill you? That’s the question that is asked in the new Netflix thriller, “The Good Nurse.”
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
‘Full Circle’: Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s Upcoming HBO Max Series
Steven Soderbergh is returning to the world of TV, and for his next project, “Full Circle,” the filmmaker is bringing along an actor he has previously worked with. According to Deadline, Zazie Beetz has been cast in the upcoming six-episode limited series, “Full Circle,” from filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. In the series, Beetz is expected to play an agent for the United States Postal Inspection Service. The show is said to follow the story of a botched kidnapping that brings together disparate characters from around New York City. The series is written by longtime Soderbergh collaborator, Ed Solomon, who will also executive produce alongside the director.
Ranking 15 Horror Movie Trailers That Live Rent-Free In My Nightmares
Marketing so good, it's — yeah, I'll say it — scary.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key And Jordan Peele Star In Henry Selick’s Latest Animated Film
Henry Selick, the wildly original mastermind behind such extraordinarily conceived feature film animations as “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “James And The Giant Peach,” marks his first feature film since 2009s unsettling creeper, “Coraline,” in “Wendell & Wild.” Debuting on Netflix later this year, the stop-motion animation, billed as a dark fantasy comedy horror, “Wendell & Wild” is based on a screenplay penned by Selick and Jordan Peele, who also produces and stars in a voice role alongside long time collaborator Keegan-Michael Key. The screenplay itself is adapted from an unpublished book of the same name by Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Carries Dual Roles With Ease In Joanna Hogg’s Atmospheric Drama [Venice]
There’s always been a haunted mood in Joanna Hogg’s films, felt both in the deceptively mundane domestic rhythms of the likes of “Exhibition” and “Archipelago,” and in the exquisite memory pieces, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir Part II.” Like the best and most personal of storytellers—Chantal Akerman comes to mind as a creator with akin sensibilities—Hogg is a filmmaker possessed by the slivers of her recollections. In a way, she can’t help but sneak in—and sometimes, blatantly pour—remembrances into her tales, infusing them with the ghosts of the past. The two (very) loosely autobiographical “Souvenir” films that chart the life of Honor Swinton Byrne’s film student Julie (a Hogg stand-in) are perhaps the best examples of her approach to art as a miner of personal history, one that honored both an echo of her younger self, and her mother.
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Review: Bill Pohlad’s Emerson Brothers Tale Is The Cure For The Conventional Music Biopic [Venice]
Lightning strikes twice for filmmaker Bill Pohlad in his sophomore feature “Dreamin’ Wild.” The producer-turned-writer-director follows up the promise of his bifurcated Brian Wilson biopic “Love & Mercy” with another moving tale of personal and artistic redemption. His recounting of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s resurgence over three decades after the release of their only album captures not just musicians but also something of the quality of the music itself. Pohlad’s film is a harmonious composition that blends an impressionistic style with humanistic storytelling.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Sidesteps “Noise” About Shia LaBeouf & Missing Florence Pugh At Venice Press Conference
Reviews of Olivia Wilde’s psychological drama “Don’t Worry Darling” premiering at the Venice Film Festival are now out. And while it’s a little too early to land on a consensus (our review is mixed), unless you’ve been living under a rock, the film and the spectacle surrounding it have threatened to become one of the biggest, nosiest dramas of the year. Well, at least online and on social media.
‘The Eternal Daughter’: Tilda Swinton Devised Idea Of Playing Both Mother & Daughter In Joanna Hogg’s Latest
Filmmaker Joanna Hogg, who is behind the award-winning “The Souvenir” films returns this week at the Venice Film Festival with a new film, “The Eternal Daughter,” which stars Tilda Swinton (“Three Thousand Years of Longing“). The pic is described as a ghostly story slightly influence by Hogg’s own relationship with her late mother that explores the fraught and powerful bonds between mother and daughter but with otherworldly elements.
‘The Son’ Review: Hugh Jackman Ably Anchors A Devastating, But Ultimately Dull Domestic Drama [Venice]
Writer/director Florian Zeller cannot manage to reproduce the magic of “The Father” with his latest film, “The Son.” This latest screen adaptation of Zeller’s trilogy of stage plays about families falling apart, co-written with Englishman Christopher Hampton, expands its setting outside the limited confines of a single apartment – yet somehow manages to feel less cinematic. Without a clever conceit to elevate the material, this domestic drama is a mostly middling piece of maudlin manipulation.
‘Blue Jean’ Review: Georgia Oakley’s Brilliant Debut Is An Astonishingly Credible, Complex Queer ’80s Drama [Venice]
With its abundance of flickery grain, exceedingly credible period production, and eminently authentic ensemble, UK filmmaker Georgia Oakley’s astonishing debut feature “Blue Jean” — which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week, no doubt primed to pick up a swath of gongs and laurels — could well be a relic exhumed from the back cupboards of a dusty film archive.
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Trailer: Lily James, Emma Thompson & Shazad Latif Star In A Cross-Cultural Rom-Com
In our app-addicted culture, dating in the modern world has become extremely difficult. But what happens when you throw cultural differences and arraigned (“assisted”) marriage into the mix? Well, it all gets even more complicated, doesn’t it? That’s the premise of the new U.K. cross-cultural rom-com, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” directed by Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth”) and written by Jemima Khan.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Wants To Work With Ari Aster, Leos Carax & The Coen Brothers
Jennifer Lawrence has reached the upper echelon of A-list actor royalty over the past few years. In a relatively short time, she’s starred in a massive franchise (“Hunger Games”), worked with some of the best filmmakers around, and earned no less than four Oscar nominations (and one win). So, it’s obvious that she is in control of what projects she does. And as for the future, she has a fairly short list of directors she’s anxiously awaiting the chance to collaborate with.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Olivia Wilde Goes The Mystery Box Route With ‘The Stepford Wives’ Meets ‘The Matrix’ [Venice]
Following her outstanding and irreverent directorial debut, “Booksmart,” actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde returns with a much more ambitious effort in “Don’t Worry Darling.” Taking the mystery box route, “Twilight Zone” meets “The Stepford Wives,” with a little dash of “The Matrix,” the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit. But regardless, it’s a well-crafted film that shows Wilde’s debut was no fluke. And if Jordan Peele took social-political dimensions about race and melded them with horror, “Don’t Worry Darling,” seems to take similar cues and inspiration, melding social ideas of patriarchal societies, the female experience, and the notion of feminism and control, with fantastical genre.
‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Leslye Headland’s Mysterious ‘Star Wars’ Series
We are mere days away from the release of Lucasfilm’s latest foray into the galaxy far, far away, “Andor.” And as with every major franchise nowadays, the release of a new project just means there will be plenty of questions about what’s to come next. And boy howdy, Lucasfilm has a lot of “Star Wars” TV content on the horizon, including what might be the most mysterious (and thus, interesting) project, “The Acolyte.” But as we get closer to production, at least we’re getting more information about who might star in the cast of the outlier “Star Wars” series.
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten On Toxic Relationships And Ensemble Acting [Interview]
Based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the new Hulu drama “Tell Me Lies” follows the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten, “Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), over the course of eight years, starting when they first meet during college. Meaghan Oppenheimer (“Queen America”) serves as showrunner for the racy series, with Emma Roberts executive producing with her partner Sarah Preiss under their Belletrist Productions banner.
