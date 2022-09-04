ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

kbnd.com

UPDATE: Black Bear Tranquilized In NE Bend

BEND, OR -- A black bear was spotted by multiple people in northeast Bend, Tuesday evening. According to Bend Police, between around 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Bend Police received reports of a black bear, possibly a cub, in the area of NE 18th Street and Cooley Road. Several community members also flagged down officers to report sightings. Bend Police and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife responded and found tracks, but did not locate the bear.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Search for missing woman and daughter after disappearance from Florence area

FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
FLORENCE, OR
Sisters, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Accidents
City
Sisters, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kbnd.com

Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire

BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 9/11 memorial in Prineville honors those lost in the attacks

A display in Crook County is honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The 9/11 tribute in downtown Prineville is dedicated to all those who lost their lives in the attacks. It was created by Chuck Pore, who prepared the display until his death in 2020. Two Prineville...
PRINEVILLE, OR
#Volunteers#Rescue Team#Accident
kezi.com

17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant dies in off-duty crash

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Lt. Ernie Brown was off duty when he was involved n the crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Black bear cub captured in Bend will be released back to wild

A black bear cub was found and tranquilized Wednesday morning. It comes several hours after residents in northeast Bend spotted a black bear cub roaming through their neighborhood. The plan is to release the cub back into the wild. The Bend Police Department said it received numerous reports of a...
BEND, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbnd.com

Seven Puppies Rescued From Drowning

BEND, OR -- A local rescue organization says seven puppies saved from drowning are now thriving after their original owner tried to toss them into a canal. Jaymie Friesner says a passerby brought them all to Street Dog Hero in July. Friesner's family took all seven dogs home at first, "We were bottle feeding them about every three hours. On top of that, you have to do everything mom does; clean them up, stimulate them to go to the bathroom, keep them warm."
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Black bear spotted in Powell Butte

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KGW

How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires

DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
DETROIT, OR

