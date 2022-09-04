Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
kbnd.com
UPDATE: Black Bear Tranquilized In NE Bend
BEND, OR -- A black bear was spotted by multiple people in northeast Bend, Tuesday evening. According to Bend Police, between around 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Bend Police received reports of a black bear, possibly a cub, in the area of NE 18th Street and Cooley Road. Several community members also flagged down officers to report sightings. Bend Police and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife responded and found tracks, but did not locate the bear.
kezi.com
Search for missing woman and daughter after disappearance from Florence area
FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd. LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives investigate shooting at large gathering of juveniles west of Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities released a few initial details Wednesday about a shooting that occurred during a large gathering of juveniles off Skyliners Road west of Bend late Tuesday night. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives investigate shooting at large gathering of juveniles west of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbnd.com
Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire
BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘We won’t forget’: Procession honors fallen sheriff’s lieutenant, Marine vet
A procession of police and first responders drove through Central Oregon Wednesday, escorting a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant who passed away following an off-duty motorcycle accident. The procession for Lt. Ernie Brown moved through Sisters on Highway 20 before passing the sheriff’s office in Bend and arriving at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 9/11 memorial in Prineville honors those lost in the attacks
A display in Crook County is honoring victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The 9/11 tribute in downtown Prineville is dedicated to all those who lost their lives in the attacks. It was created by Chuck Pore, who prepared the display until his death in 2020. Two Prineville...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts
– Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts on a young boy who nearly drowned at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC) pool Sunday afternoon, police confirmed. The post Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant dies in off-duty crash
A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday. Lt. Ernie Brown was off duty when he was involved n the crash in Junction City on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Black bear cub captured in Bend will be released back to wild
A black bear cub was found and tranquilized Wednesday morning. It comes several hours after residents in northeast Bend spotted a black bear cub roaming through their neighborhood. The plan is to release the cub back into the wild. The Bend Police Department said it received numerous reports of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbnd.com
Seven Puppies Rescued From Drowning
BEND, OR -- A local rescue organization says seven puppies saved from drowning are now thriving after their original owner tried to toss them into a canal. Jaymie Friesner says a passerby brought them all to Street Dog Hero in July. Friesner's family took all seven dogs home at first, "We were bottle feeding them about every three hours. On top of that, you have to do everything mom does; clean them up, stimulate them to go to the bathroom, keep them warm."
centraloregondaily.com
Black bear spotted in Powell Butte
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
nbc16.com
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
Cedar Creek Fire closes parts of Deschutes forest
Parts of the Deschutes National Forest are temporarily closed because of the Cedar Creek Fire, burning a large area about 25 miles west of La Pine.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man running 200 miles for Bethlehem Inn forced inside by wildfire smoke
The weekend air quality in Central Oregon had an effect on a man taking on a physical challenge to help people struggling with homelessness. Brandon Stutzman spent the weekend running 200 miles and doing 2,000 pushups and 2,000 pull-ups to raise money for Bethlehem Inn. His original plan for the...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to arrive in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As firefighting efforts continue, shifting winds are expected to bring heavier wildfire smoke into several east Lane County communities, negatively impacting air quality. Officials with the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency say that smoke from the nearby Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires is likely to...
Small fire stopped in area of homeless campers off China Hat road south of Bend
Some southern Bend residents said they were awakened late Tuesday night by the sound of propane tanks exploding from a fire in a transient camp area off China Hat Road that officials said burned a camper and was stopped at 1/10th of an acre. The post Small fire stopped in area of homeless campers off China Hat road south of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires
DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
Comments / 0