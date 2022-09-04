BEND, OR -- A local rescue organization says seven puppies saved from drowning are now thriving after their original owner tried to toss them into a canal. Jaymie Friesner says a passerby brought them all to Street Dog Hero in July. Friesner's family took all seven dogs home at first, "We were bottle feeding them about every three hours. On top of that, you have to do everything mom does; clean them up, stimulate them to go to the bathroom, keep them warm."

