NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Who Steelers Should Start At Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has revealed who he thinks the team should start at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has yet to announce his pick for starting quarterback for Week 1. The Steelers are believed to be considering Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Roethlisberger would go with Trubisky. “He hasn’t...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement." No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
Ravens increased contract offer to Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson set Week 1 as a deadline for his latest round of extension talks with the Ravens. If this is indeed a hard deadline, the Ravens are running out of time to avoid this situation dragging to a 2023 franchise tag. The team is believed to have increased its...
NFL World Speculating About Major Steelers Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make a special announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Steelers owner Art Rooney II will be holding a press conference to make a special announcement on Tuesday at 1 p.m. E.T. Fans are wondering what it could be... Some seem to think it'll be to retire...
Patrick Mahomes Has Bad News and an Apology for Fantasy Managers
The Chiefs QB says the offense will have a different star every week.
NFL Contract Negotiator Has Brutally Honest Tom Brady Admission
Tom Brady has been praised throughout his career for being a team-first player, especially when it comes to his contracts. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has often been referred to as a good example of a player who's sacrificed contract money for the good of the team. But was that...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
