WDBJ7.com
Safe driving campaign kicks off as Virginia saw a 56% increase in fatal teen crashes last year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A statewide teen safe driving campaign kicked off this week in Virginia. Liberty High School is one of Virginia’s schools that is participating in the ‘Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down’ campaign. Students and teachers at LHS did a parking...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested following February homicide in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wayne Neal, 28 of Gretna, has been arrested after a homicide in February along Boxwood Road. He is charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker who was found by deputies on the morning of February 11. The Medical Examiner found the cause of Hooker’s death was by gunshot and a homicide.
WDBJ7.com
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
WDBJ7.com
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
WSLS
See something, say something: Anonymous tip lines successful in stopping possible school threats, attackers
ROANOKE, Va. – School districts around the country are working to beef up security measures. “Anytime a tragedy happens, like Uvalde, Texas, everybody wants to do something, and gadgets are not going to help us,” said Chris Perkins, Roanoke City Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer. This school...
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
WDBJ7.com
Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
altavistajournal.com
Arrest made in Leesville Road homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in the case of a homicide that took place on Monday along Leesville Road. The victim has been identified as Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox. The CCSO’s investigation of the crime led them to a suspect and...
WDBJ7.com
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making. “Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints first female fire marshal in the departments’ history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Fire department is making history. From selling computers to making history. Rebecca Smith decided to change careers after finding out Roanoke Fire-EMS was hiring. “I think it was about being part of the bigger picture,” said Smith. “Being part of something where we...
WDBJ7.com
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
chathamstartribune.com
Security enhancements at Danville schools after gun incident
Danville School leaders have beefed up security after a student brought a gun to George Washington High School last month, and more changes are on the way. Security officers say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year old student after a confrontation inside the school in August. Days later, the school system installed six metal detectors at various points.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
WDBJ7.com
Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate
BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz celebrates ‘Truck Driver Appreciation Week’ by lowering diesel prices at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The gas station, Sheetz, is lowering its price of diesel fuel for the entire month of September. Diesel costs $4.49 a gallon until September 30. The lower price is for truck driver appreciation week. All 654 Sheetz stores across the country will have the reduced price of diesel to support truck drivers.
wfirnews.com
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
