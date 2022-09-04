ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Officials said seven firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a three-alarm fire in Jersey City.

The fire, which was contained by the afternoon, happened on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue.

Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.

The fire damaged two apartment buildings.

Jersey City Fire Chief Steven J. McGill said all seven firefighters were taken to a hospital but none of their injuries are serious.

"So right now, our investigators are on the scene trying to determine where it actually started. We know it started somewhere between the two buildings, most likely on the second floor," he said.

McGill said About 25 people from both buildings were displaced. The Red Cross was on the scene to assist them.

Steve Kerr
3d ago

Our Warriors of Fire 🔥 We have the" Best"Three Alarms Is Considered a Serious Fire and More Dangerous..To the Warriors of 7 happy to hear all of you are fine..All of Us are Jersey City I being one would like to thank our Jersey City Warriors 👏🤝 for always putting their lifes on the line before their families...As for all who have lost everything I am truly 😞 sorry sooo "Sorry" from my heart..May God look down upon you in your time of need for God is there as was his Warriors of Fire

Goddess Vibes Only
3d ago

Who set that fire in between all those big building's??? praying for all the families🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Praying it was accidental and not intentional.

