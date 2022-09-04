7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze

Officials said seven firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a three-alarm fire in Jersey City.

The fire, which was contained by the afternoon, happened on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue.

Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.

The fire damaged two apartment buildings.

Jersey City Fire Chief Steven J. McGill said all seven firefighters were taken to a hospital but none of their injuries are serious.

"So right now, our investigators are on the scene trying to determine where it actually started. We know it started somewhere between the two buildings, most likely on the second floor," he said.

McGill said About 25 people from both buildings were displaced. The Red Cross was on the scene to assist them.