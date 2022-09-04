ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

'Absolute disgust.' 3 swastikas found at Seaford park's restroom

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Officials are condemning messages of hate that police say were discovered scrawled in Seaford park's restroom Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called into Cedar Creek Park on Merrick Road where they found three swastikas carved in the men's restroom.

Officials said on Sunday there is no place for hate on Long Island.

"The feeling was absolute disgust. Incidents like this hateful imagery are completely unacceptable anywhere, particularly unacceptable here in one of our county parks," said Leg. Steven Rhoads. "Because it's a well-traveled park, we want to make sure that imagery is removed immediately so that others would not see it and be influenced by it."

Rhoads said the bathroom was shut down and the hateful images were removed.

So far, police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

