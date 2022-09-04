Read full article on original website
Related
sdstandardnow.com
Thanks to your support, the Standard is independent, provocative - and free. Can you help us stay that way?
Every day the South Dakota Standard reaches thousands of readers who know they’ll get informed and independent political, social and economic commentary. Tom Lawrence and I, along with many informed and involved contributors, provide articles that inform, analyze and, judging by feedback, provoke. The tens of thousands of “hits” we get every month tell us that we’ve become a staple in South Dakota’s marketplace of ideas.
sdstandardnow.com
Recreational weed proponent casts doubt on poll showing reverse in fortune for ballot measure legalizing marijuana
Sure, he’s seen the poll, but he’s not sweating it. Matt Schweich, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws’ campaign director, has serious doubts about a survey released on Aug. 24 that showed a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana — again — was losing 54.5% to 43.8% (as illustrated in the graphic above from South Dakota News Watch).
Comments / 0