What are the Yankees going to do with Giancarlo Stanton?
Less than two months ago, we were talking about how Giancarlo Stanton’s All-Star Game MVP marked an important moment in his New York Yankees’ tenure and represented a remarkable turnaround after injuries and poor play largely characterized his stretch from the start of 2019 until the start of the second half in 2021.
Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason
As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
Yankees could have a future closer on roster despite tough MLB debut
The New York Yankees are waving goodbye to the frustrating month of August, and will look to beef up their record in the final weeks of the 2022 season. Part of that transition involves successfully closing out ball games. On Aug. 25, the Yankees called up right-handed closer Greg Weissert from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in an effort to learn what they had at the lower levels.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Ridings’ injury was worse than Yankees fans thought
If anyone could’ve truly been considered a “fan favorite” in an otherwise depressing 2021 Yankees season, it was reliever Stephen Ridings, who rose from the ranks of substitute teaching to find a spot in the bullpen tossing in the upper ’90s by midsummer. Ridings was a...
Yankees playing dangerous game with Aaron Judge after Randy Levine’s comments
It’s worth wondering if George Steinbrenner, despite his brash personality and sometimes intrusive involvement as an owner, possessed more tact than his son, Hal, who currently calls the shots for the New York Yankees. Just think … would Aaron Judge have already been signed by now if The Boss was running the show? It sounds redundant, but it’s worth asking.
Yankees finally place Anthony Rizzo on IL, call up mysterious two-way slugger
Wait, Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s injured?! Who saw this coming? When he had an epidural in his back last week and couldn’t shake the headaches, it seemed so obvious he’d be back within 10 days!. And when he took six full days off, it seemed like an...
Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues
OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
Anthony Rizzo injury details are scarier than Yankees let on
Late last week and early in the process, the hope was Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo would recover from his epidural and return to the Yanks’ lineup some time after the weekend series in Tampa, following a procedural workout. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan. Rizzo was placed...
MLB insider’s take proves why Brian Cashman’s job with Yankees is safe for life
You want general manager Brian Cashman fired? Many New York Yankees fans do. Sadly, if that’s how you feel, you might as well go pick a different team to support because Cash isn’t going anywhere. And we’re not just saying that because of the rumor that suggested the GM would be back in 2023 after this current contract year.
Jeff Passan’s Aaron Judge-Yankees take shouldn’t sell fans on anything
The only such instance that should make New York Yankees fans feel comfortable about an Aaron Judge return following the 2022 season is the larger-than-life figure himself officially signing a contract. Otherwise, anything else is a wild guess as to what might happen. We’ve already said it earlier this year...
Hot Triple-A start proves Anthony Volpe already belongs with Yankees
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
Mets Monday Morning GM: The ineffective Darin Ruf trade
The moment the New York Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates was the same time Billy Eppler had to decide on who would be his right-handed platoon-mate. J.D. Davis was a natural fit for the job. However, his own struggles with the Mets this year made him expendable in the eyes of the front office.
Pinstripe Alley
Zack Britton, Scott Effross, and the Yankees’ valuable bullpen depth
It’s a hard time to think of positive things to talk about with respect to the second-half Yankees, but one thing that fans can all take comfort in is the bullpen. Once again a top-five unit in the game, it’s seen rebounds from Jonathan Loáisiga and Clay Holmes. Combine them with the emergence of rookie Ron Marinaccio as a real weapon in high leverage spots, and the ‘pen can be counted on to keep the game close, even as the offense struggled to find its footing.
Which series will make or break Yankees’ September schedule?
The New York Yankees are trekking through early Sept. after dropping an important series in Tampa Bay. With less than 30 games left in the 2022 season, the Yankees sit at the top of the American League East, still chasing a division title. The month of August was full of...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns
During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
numberfire.com
Mets' Monday tilt with Pirates postponed
Monday's game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. The Mets and Pirates were initially slated to kick off this afternoon's action, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The 8.5 over/under for this game was tied for the second-highest mark on...
