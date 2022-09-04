Read full article on original website
whatzup.com
Free event lets you be tourist in hometown
It’s time to show off the city once again. The annual Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown highlights some of the best attractions and activities in Fort Wayne and is aimed at raising awareness for residents by allowing rare glimpses into some amazing attractions and, hopefully, piquing interest of some of the things Fort Wayne has to offer.
WANE-TV
Festival at Eagle Marsh Barn featured on tour highlighting Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn all about wildlife, wetlands, and preserving endangered species Sunday at the Monarch Festival. It’s the biggest event of the year for the Little River Wetlands Project, organizers said. Education stations teach attendees about nature restoration and the role pollinators play. Participants get...
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing raises $700,000
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction and Golf Outing is the biggest event of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. “I hear those balloons pop and I know it’s just more money to help...
The Clyde celebrates milestone with alt-rock band 311
Alternative rock band 311 is set to perform at the venue Sunday, with opening act Tropidelic.
Fort Wayne Arts Festival to return to Jefferson Pointe
33 local and regional artists will show off original artwork and interact with festival goers and art collectors
whatzup.com
Don Taco serving up authentic cuisine
One of the things I really want to do with Off the Eaten Path is explore places I’ve never been. Just to take on the role of your food scout. Seriously. I’ll shy away from any significant judgment of the food or the service or things a traditional food reviewer would do. You have your taste, I have mine.
wfft.com
New Citilink training program teaches you how to navigate bus system in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Roughly 800 miles, four states and 22 hours on a bus. That’s how far Christopher Sheppard traveled to meet Brooklyn Hoerdt on Wednesday. “He was just doing this really funny country accent. It caught my attention. We were talking. I thought it was funny and cute, he was adorable. We stayed on monkey for about three hours and switched to FaceTime for two. We just clicked after that," Hoerdt said.
inkfreenews.com
Foundation Takes Shape At Future Warsaw Parks Office
WARSAW – Construction on the future parks office and maintenance hub in Warsaw is moving forward. Workers for Sterling Concrete on Tuesday, Sept. 6, began pouring concrete on the site at the corner of Indiana and Fort Wayne streets. The new facility will put the park staff and maintenance...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver LLC, with Joe Gabet as the...
WANE-TV
USPS to host job fair in Fort Wayne next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service announced plans to host a job fair to fill immediate openings in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. The job fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library.
WANE-TV
Checking out what The Deck has to offer
There are lots of reasons why The Deck in downtown Fort Wayne is so popular. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes you on a tour of this establishment located next to the St. Marys River.
whatzup.com
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
wfft.com
Man dead in motorcycle crash on West Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in west Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne police responded to a call near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. Officers and medics found an unconscious man on the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in Adams Co. crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.
WANE-TV
Plan Commission: PetSuites plans to come to the Fort at Rothman and Maplecrest roads
Will there be an in-ground, bone-shaped swimming pool?. PetSuites, a U.S. based company offering pet boarding, daycare, grooming and training, is planning to open a facility at the corner of Rothman and Maplecrest roads on the city’s northeast side, according to local planning documents. The 3.6 acre property will...
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Students open FWCS bistro
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The classroom looks a bit different for Ann Applegate’s culinary arts students. Christian Cox never imagined he’d be running a kitchen less than two years after starting at the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy. "Most of the people here actually knew how...
