Fort Wayne, IN

whatzup.com

Free event lets you be tourist in hometown

It’s time to show off the city once again. The annual Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown highlights some of the best attractions and activities in Fort Wayne and is aimed at raising awareness for residents by allowing rare glimpses into some amazing attractions and, hopefully, piquing interest of some of the things Fort Wayne has to offer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Festival at Eagle Marsh Barn featured on tour highlighting Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn all about wildlife, wetlands, and preserving endangered species Sunday at the Monarch Festival. It’s the biggest event of the year for the Little River Wetlands Project, organizers said. Education stations teach attendees about nature restoration and the role pollinators play. Participants get...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

When could it snow in Fort Wayne?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Don Taco serving up authentic cuisine

One of the things I really want to do with Off the Eaten Path is explore places I’ve never been. Just to take on the role of your food scout. Seriously. I’ll shy away from any significant judgment of the food or the service or things a traditional food reviewer would do. You have your taste, I have mine.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New Citilink training program teaches you how to navigate bus system in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Roughly 800 miles, four states and 22 hours on a bus. That’s how far Christopher Sheppard traveled to meet Brooklyn Hoerdt on Wednesday. “He was just doing this really funny country accent. It caught my attention. We were talking. I thought it was funny and cute, he was adorable. We stayed on monkey for about three hours and switched to FaceTime for two. We just clicked after that," Hoerdt said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Foundation Takes Shape At Future Warsaw Parks Office

WARSAW – Construction on the future parks office and maintenance hub in Warsaw is moving forward. Workers for Sterling Concrete on Tuesday, Sept. 6, began pouring concrete on the site at the corner of Indiana and Fort Wayne streets. The new facility will put the park staff and maintenance...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

USPS to host job fair in Fort Wayne next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Postal Service announced plans to host a job fair to fill immediate openings in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area. The job fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Checking out what The Deck has to offer

There are lots of reasons why The Deck in downtown Fort Wayne is so popular. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes you on a tour of this establishment located next to the St. Marys River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville

Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
MONROEVILLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two people injured in Adams Co. crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Kids Who Care: Students open FWCS bistro

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The classroom looks a bit different for Ann Applegate’s culinary arts students. Christian Cox never imagined he’d be running a kitchen less than two years after starting at the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy. "Most of the people here actually knew how...
FORT WAYNE, IN

