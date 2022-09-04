Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Penny Hardaway’s White/Black Air Foamposite One PE Is Releasing In 2023
2023 is slowly shaping up to be a banner year for the Air Foamposite One. At one point the most coveted sneaker on the market, the Air Foamposite One has since cooled off, although many fans have remained loyal to this 1997 classic. In addition to the return of the...
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” To Return Summer 2023
With the recent resurgence in popularity of some of Nike Basketball’s most beloved silhouettes, some netizens have taken to social media to demand the Swoosh “bring back Foams.” And while this year’s summer isn’t over yet, rumors that styles like the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” will return in 2023 have surfaced.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway
Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
