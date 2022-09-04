ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rivers Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Jalen Rivers of the University of Miami football team is the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office. A third-year redshirt freshman, Rivers helped the Hurricanes rack up 605 yards of offense in the 70-13 season-opening victory over Bethune-Cookman. It marked Rivers’ first action since Sept. 18, 2021, as he missed the final nine games of last season with a leg injury.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Trojans drop nail-biter against Bulldogs

The Pahrump Valley football team dropped their matchup on Friday night against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs by a score of 14-6. The Trojans came into their game fresh off their blowout 50-8 win over the Western Warriors to open the season. This game was very different from not just week...
PAHRUMP, NV
Two Las Vegas visitors win big at Harry Reid Airport

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people are going home with a little extra cash after their trip to Las Vegas. Harry Raid Internation Airport shared the news on Twitter, stating the guests collectively took home about $25,000 at airport slots on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Breeze Airways...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner

The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
NEVADA STATE
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America

Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
‘Il Divo’ One Night-Only In Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-IL Divo is taking the stage at the Encore Theater at the Wynn this weekend. Jillian Lopez talked with one of the band members… Sebastien Izambard ahead of the show. The band has been through a lot this past year, but they are ready to tour and entertain their fans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup

A new Mexican steakhouse is moving into the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. The mixed-use shopping and dining area is open now and more restaurants are being added, including J. Blanco, which is slated to open in early 2023. The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. The menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV

