Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
CBS Sports
Aces vs. Storm Game 4 score: Las Vegas wins another thriller to advance to WNBA Finals
Late on Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 97-92 in Game 4 of the semifinals to conclude what has been an all-time playoff series and advance to the WNBA Finals. This will be the Aces' third finals appearance, and first since 2020, but they are still seeking their first title in franchise history.
miamihurricanes.com
Rivers Named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Jalen Rivers of the University of Miami football team is the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office. A third-year redshirt freshman, Rivers helped the Hurricanes rack up 605 yards of offense in the 70-13 season-opening victory over Bethune-Cookman. It marked Rivers’ first action since Sept. 18, 2021, as he missed the final nine games of last season with a leg injury.
UNLV offers student’s family $150K after deadly boxing match
UNLV has offered the family of a student who died in a fraternity boxing match a $150,000 settlement, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team. A lawyer for the family told the I-Team the family is declining the offer.
pvtimes.com
Trojans drop nail-biter against Bulldogs
The Pahrump Valley football team dropped their matchup on Friday night against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs by a score of 14-6. The Trojans came into their game fresh off their blowout 50-8 win over the Western Warriors to open the season. This game was very different from not just week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preliminary hearing for former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III rescheduled for 5th time
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III who is accused of a deadly DUI crash that claimed the life of a young woman is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Raiderettes To Open 'The Studio' to the Public in Grand Opening
The Las Vegas Raiderettes are opening their studio to the public and offering free classes to the children.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas visitors win big at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people are going home with a little extra cash after their trip to Las Vegas. Harry Raid Internation Airport shared the news on Twitter, stating the guests collectively took home about $25,000 at airport slots on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Breeze Airways...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Tolar and Hafner
The families of Joseph Tolar and Ashley Hafner are overjoyed to announce their marriage, which took place on September 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. The wedding was attended by family and friends. The groom is the son of Joseph and Genetha Tolar of Gillette, Wyoming. The bride is the...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive millions as part of Juul settlement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is set to receive more than $14 million as part of a $438 million nationwide settlement with E-cigarette company Juul. State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday that Nevada and 33 other states and territories entered into an agreement with the company that will limit their marketing and sales practices.
963kklz.com
Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The ‘Rudest’ Cities In America
Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
‘Il Divo’ One Night-Only In Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-IL Divo is taking the stage at the Encore Theater at the Wynn this weekend. Jillian Lopez talked with one of the band members… Sebastien Izambard ahead of the show. The band has been through a lot this past year, but they are ready to tour and entertain their fans.
Eater
The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup
A new Mexican steakhouse is moving into the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. The mixed-use shopping and dining area is open now and more restaurants are being added, including J. Blanco, which is slated to open in early 2023. The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. The menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
By 2018, the Nevada Department of Wildlife estimated there were somewhere between 30 and 50 moose in the state. Now, their numbers total well above 100.
californiaexaminer.net
Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?
The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
Comments / 0