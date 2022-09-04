After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO