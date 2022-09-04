Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Held Talent Meeting Today
AEW reportedly held a talent meeting today before tonight’s Dynamite as the promotion reels from its post-All Out media scrum drama. According to Fightful Select, the meeting was set to take place at 4:15 ET and was set to feature talent, coaches, and announcers with Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley planned to lead the meeting.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
411mania.com
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
NFL・
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Latest on CM Punk’s Meeting With Tony Khan And Perception Around Ace Steel’s AEW Future
A new report has a few extra details on CM Punk’s meeting with Tony Khan over the All Out media scrum drama, as well as Ace Steel’s expected status with AEW going forward. As was reported earlier, a host of suspensions were issued regarding the backstage altercation that happened at All Out including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. While Punk and Steel were not yet listed as suspended, the report had noted they would either be suspended or be out of AEW by the end of the day.
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns
CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
411mania.com
Bryce Remsburg Details His Role Backstage in AEW, Talks Tony Khan’s Passion For Wrestling
Bryce Remsburg has a backstage role in addition to his referee work in AEW, and he discussed that role in a new interview. Remsburg appeared on Off the Top Rope and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On what separates Tony Khan from other promoters: “The word...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’
After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
411mania.com
Confirmed Stations, Airing Times For WOW – Women of Wrestling Premiere
WOW – Women of Wrestling premieres its reboot next weekend, and a new report has a list of confirmed stations and times for the premiere. PWInsider has confirmed the following stations and airtimes for the first episode, which premieres September 17th. It’s worth noting that these are not the...
411mania.com
IWTV T4 Summit To Crown First-Ever Tag Champions
IWTV ANNOUNCES T4 SUMMIT – TOURNAMENT TO CROWN INDEPENDENT WRESTLING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. The first ever IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Champions will be crowned in a tournament that will begin this month and culminate at the second annual Wrestival in Worcester, Massachusetts. After months of deliberation, IWTV officials...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho & Jon Moxley Reportedly Added To AEW Dynamite, Brawl Participants Not Likely To Appear
AEW is reportedly making some changes to Dynamite following that chaos that followed AEW All Out. Dave Meltzer reports on F4W Online that Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, neither of which were originally set for the show, will now be appearing. It is not currently known if they will be competing. Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk at the show, while Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
UPDATED: CM Punk Reportedly Injured, Tony Khan to Address World & Trios Title On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: Tony Khan has confirmed that he will be handling the situation regarding the AEW World and Trios Championship on tonight’s Dynamite after all the chaos of the weekend. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday following reports of suspensions to the Elite and others, as well as questions regarding Punk’s status in AEW and reports he suffered a “serious” injury at All Out. The AEW President wrote:
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of AEW’s Top Babyfaces Soon
Chris Jericho loved MJF’s return at AEW All Out, and he predicts that MJF will be a top babyface very soon in the company. Jericho spoke at the post-show media scrum and was asked about MJF’s return on the show. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
NXT 2.0 Anniversary Celebration Set For Next Week
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will celebrate the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that next week’s show will celebrate a year of the rebrand. The episode will see the return of Mandy Rose, as you can see below:
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 9.6.22
Location: capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Worlds Collide and that means it is time to start the build towards whatever is next around here. Odds are that is going to be a big weekly show in a month or so, continuing a schedule that has severed NXT well. NXT has a fresh batch of stars from the UK here and now we get to see them full time. Let’s get to it.
Comments / 0