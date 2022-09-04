ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Blake Shelton's tour coming to Columbus in March 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Blake Shelton is coming to Columbus next year!. The singer will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 10, 2023 as part of the "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour." CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean will be joining Shelton on the tour.
10TV

Ohio State gifts WWII veteran with Notre Dame tickets prior to 100th birthday

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he's earned. The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d'honneur Medal.
10TV

Kane Brown coming to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his "Drunk or Dreaming" tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
10TV

Columbus Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Masai giraffe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed the newest member of their giraffe family on Aug. 31 - a male Masai giraffe. The calf was born at 2:45 p.m. to mom, 12-year-old Zuri, signifying a great achievement for the endangered species. The newborn was standing shortly after...
10TV

Man critically injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in both his legs in the Franklinton neighborhood on Tuesday. Officers were called to the area of Sullivant Avenue and South Prince avenues around 4 p.m. for a report of someone shot. Upon arrival, police said an...
10TV

3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Franklinton early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Once...
