4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upper Arlington boy gets boost in fundraising for rare disorder after Ohio State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Landon McChesney has become a bit of a local celebrity, his parents say. And that may be even more true after Saturday’s Ohio State game against Notre Dame. The 6-year-old has gained a lot of popularity around Central Ohio and beyond in the past year...
Blake Shelton's tour coming to Columbus in March 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Blake Shelton is coming to Columbus next year!. The singer will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 10, 2023 as part of the "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour." CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean will be joining Shelton on the tour.
Ohio State gifts WWII veteran with Notre Dame tickets prior to 100th birthday
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Everything you see on the World War II Army jacket of Lawrence McCauley, he’s earned. The Army Good Conduct Medal. The European African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 5 Bronze Stars for Normandy. One Silver Campaign Star for successful completion of all five campaigns. The WWII Victory Medal. The French Leion d’honneur Medal.
Ohio Senator discusses impact Intel's factories will have on Licking County economy
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — President Joe Biden will arrive in Ohio Friday to welcome Intel to Ohio. The private event, which is closed to the public, was supposed to take place in June, but was delayed as Intel put pressure on Congress to pass the $52 billion CHIPS Act. Congress passed the semiconductor incentive package in July.
Co-creator, writer of Only Murders in the Building calls central Ohio home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — It’s a story about a podcast. It’s a show that has captivated and held curiosity for two seasons, now. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building continues to gain popularity. On screen, it’s Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short who take the words...
Columbus Police Dialogue Team hopes to positively engage with community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The shooting death of Donovon Lewis has community members on edge and the Columbus Police Dialogue Team is trying to help navigate protests that are taking place. Over the weekend, people in the community gathered to protest and voice their pain. Ramon Obey II is an...
Kane Brown coming to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The award-winning country artist, Kane Brown, is coming to Columbus next spring for his “Drunk or Dreaming” tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Locash. Tickets for the March 23, 2023 performance at Nationwide Arena will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 9 at...
5 injured in Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
Upper Arlington looks to protect election workers from harassment
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — After hearing about poll workers being harassed nationally and statewide, the Upper Arlington City Council plans to vote Tuesday to make the harassment of poll workers a crime. The city said it's not about partisan politics, but about preserving the integrity of the election process.
Western Ohio school district could allow school employees to be armed
LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio — Students in the Benjamin Logan Local School district wrapped up their first day of class on Tuesday. The district has about 1,700 students and sits just 10 miles outside of Bellefontaine. "We're kind of out in no-man's land,” said Superintendent John Scheu. This school...
Columbus City Schools addresses complaints about transportation issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents tell 10TV transportation continues to be an issue with Columbus City Schools busses showing up hours late or not showing up at all but CCS said they are working hard to accommodate a complicated issue. “I got a call at 4:45 from the school saying...
Rain leads to flooding in Little Turtle neighborhood in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Little Turtle Way neighborhood was hit hard by heavy rain Sunday. Some of the streets in the community were left flooded once the rain moved out. "You could literally canoe down our street,” Neighbor Kevin Doll said. Doll has lived in the community for...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
Activists for women's health work to educate voters ahead of November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Black leaders in Columbus joined forces Sunday to take a stand on women’s reproductive health in this year’s elections. The leaders held the “Their Body, Their Choice” event outside of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop. Carter Womack, an organizer of The...
Data on Columbus Division of Police use of force, deadly shootings shows racial disparity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10 Investigates’ review of more than five years’ worth of use of force and shooting data involving the Columbus Division of Police shows an overrepresentation and racial disparity exists. According to data involving fatal police shootings compiled by the Washington Post, the Columbus...
2 men hospitalized after attempting to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after attempting to rescue their brother from a pond in north Columbus Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:04 a.m. near an Amazon facility at 6475 Busch Boulevard. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin...
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information leading to missing transgender woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Devin “Sacoya” Cooper left her northeast Columbus home last August. She hasn’t been seen since. Cooper, a transgender woman, is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, 145 pounds and was last seen near the intersection of her home near Howey Road and Weldon Avenue.
Columbus Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Masai giraffe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed the newest member of their giraffe family on Aug. 31 - a male Masai giraffe. The calf was born at 2:45 p.m. to mom, 12-year-old Zuri, signifying a great achievement for the endangered species. The newborn was standing shortly after...
Man critically injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after being shot in both his legs in the Franklinton neighborhood on Tuesday. Officers were called to the area of Sullivant Avenue and South Prince avenues around 4 p.m. for a report of someone shot. Upon arrival, police said an...
3 teens injured in South Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three teens were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Franklinton early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Once...
