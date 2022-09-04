ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

InsideHook

Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?

Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

A FedEx Cup champ gets engaged, John Daly gets drunk on TV, and the most jaw-dropping golf shot of the year

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t believe how much happened this past week. Even with the PGA Tour observing Labor Day, golf fans were treated to a golfer-hosted cooking show teaser, a FedEx Cup champ getting engaged, and a beloved major champ getting drunk for a TV appearance. And that’s before we even get into the actual golf that was played. It’s almost too much to keep track of, but we’ll do our best. Let’s get to it. Before something else happens. Wait, something else definitely just happened.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo

Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues

Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish

The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Pablo Larrazabal played one LIV event then wanted back on the DP World Tour. But returning hasn't been easy

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst the on-going battle between professional golf’s establishment and the upstarts that are LIV Golf there has never appeared to be much common ground, or, heaven forbid, someone who could happily co-exist in both camps. One man gave it a brief try though. Pablo Larrazabal played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June because he wanted to see what the fuss was all about, then decided not to play any more LIV events.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion. Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The fireworks expected during the players meeting at the BMW PGA Championship never went off

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Call it an anti-climax. Billed as the potential golf equivalent of Ali vs. Frazier battling it out in the “Thriller in Manilla,” the annual Tuesday players meeting at the BMW PGA Championship turned out to be more of a “walkover at Wentworth.” Lasting no more than 20 minutes by one observer’s estimation, the expected clash between the LIV players in the field—Wade Ormsby, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger are known to have attended—and those still competing on the DP World Tour, along with its chief executive Keith Pelley, was over almost before it began.
GOLF

