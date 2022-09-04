Read full article on original website
Which LIV Golf Defector Has Won the Most Money Since Leaving PGA Tour?
Speaking to the media after the second round of play at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Phil Mickelson addressed the PGA Tour “magically” finding millions in prize money before announcing a new series of “elevated” events that will put golf’s top players on display more often in a way that is reminiscent of what the LIV Golf series is doing.
Golf Digest
A FedEx Cup champ gets engaged, John Daly gets drunk on TV, and the most jaw-dropping golf shot of the year
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t believe how much happened this past week. Even with the PGA Tour observing Labor Day, golf fans were treated to a golfer-hosted cooking show teaser, a FedEx Cup champ getting engaged, and a beloved major champ getting drunk for a TV appearance. And that’s before we even get into the actual golf that was played. It’s almost too much to keep track of, but we’ll do our best. Let’s get to it. Before something else happens. Wait, something else definitely just happened.
Rory McIlroy claims he no longer has relationship with Ryder Cup LIV rebels
Rory McIlroy admitted friendships had been ruined by defections to LIV Golf as European Tour Group’s chief executive, Keith Pelley, hit out at ‘the LIV propaganda machine’
The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame
The Americans are massive favorites to win the 2022 Presidents Cup. The post The 2022 Presidents Cup Is Going to Be an Unwatchable Massacre, and LIV Golf Is Partly to Blame appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life this year. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. Meanwhile,...
GolfWRX
Pat Perez’s wife throws shade on Cantlay, Schauffele’s Napa trip with since-deleted comment
Golf’s two-week off-season allows some tour pros to enjoy a well-deserved break, with good friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay currently spending time in the Napa valley with their partners. The four have been sharing some snaps of their adventures on their social media platforms, with Patrick Cantlay popping...
Talor Gooch hits back at Billy Horschel as LIV Golf row continues
Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players in the BMW PGA Championship.DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.Gooch and Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.“I honestly don’t think that the...
Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined
Dustin Johnson is clearly enjoying himself in LIV Golf, where he won close to $5 million on Sunday. The post Dustin Johnson Showed Something in His LIV Golf Triumph We Haven’t Seen in Forever and Pocketed More Cash Than His Pair of Majors Combined appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tennis-Mixed feelings for Gauff after U.S. Open quarter-final exit
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff said she was trying to strike a balance between satisfaction at reaching the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time and disappointment after being outplayed by Caroline Garcia on Tuesday.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
Golf.com
This 14-year-old (!) just Monday qualified for her third-straight LPGA event
The end of summer for most 14 year olds follows a similar script. Hang out with friends, soak up the last bits of warm weather, and prep for the first year of high school. But for Gianna Clemente, her last few weeks of summer vacation have been a little different.
Golf Digest
Billy Horschel calls out LIV golfers in BMW PGA field: ‘Why are you here?’
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Tuesday on the range at Wentworth was busy, but quiet. No one was keen to talk about what everyone in golf is talking about this week at the DP World Tour’s flagship event: The controversial presence of 15 LIV Golf players in the field.
Here's a list of the top 24 LIV Golf money earners through the first four events
LIV Golf is halfway done with its inaugural season. The Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led series has caused plenty of discussion among the golf world in recent months, and those conversations won’t end any time soon. Many of them are about the amount of money LIV golfers earn, with winners...
Golf Digest
Pablo Larrazabal played one LIV event then wanted back on the DP World Tour. But returning hasn’t been easy
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Amidst the on-going battle between professional golf’s establishment and the upstarts that are LIV Golf there has never appeared to be much common ground, or, heaven forbid, someone who could happily co-exist in both camps. One man gave it a brief try though. Pablo Larrazabal played in the first LIV event at the Centurion Club back in June because he wanted to see what the fuss was all about, then decided not to play any more LIV events.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy, a three-time winner at Quail Hollow, jokes: I'm available for Internationals
VIRGINIA WATER, England – International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman conceded Tuesday that the process of narrowing his team down to a dozen players has been “pretty frustrating” as the defections to LIV Golf have mounted. Prior to Tuesday’s captain’s picks, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Joaquin...
Tennis-Nadal his own toughest critic after shock loss in U.S. Open fourth round
NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Second seed Rafa Nadal said he would make no excuses after his shock loss to American Frances Tiafoe in the U.S. Open fourth round Monday, despite a serious abdominal injury that derailed his run-up to the year's final major.
Reserved no more: Cameron Smith's parking spot, other acknowledgements of winning The Players have been removed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – One of the perks of being the winner of the Players Championship: primo parking for the defending champion. Cameron Smith, who won the Tour’s flagship event in March, had his reserved parking spot at the front of the TPC Sawgrass parking lot replaced with a more generic sign for “Tour players only” as soon as he announced his decision to join LIV Golf. Smith made it official on Friday, competing in a LIV event on the outskirts of Boston last weekend, and joins the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for an unspecified period of time for violating its rules and regulations.
Golf Digest
The fireworks expected during the players meeting at the BMW PGA Championship never went off
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Call it an anti-climax. Billed as the potential golf equivalent of Ali vs. Frazier battling it out in the “Thriller in Manilla,” the annual Tuesday players meeting at the BMW PGA Championship turned out to be more of a “walkover at Wentworth.” Lasting no more than 20 minutes by one observer’s estimation, the expected clash between the LIV players in the field—Wade Ormsby, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Graeme McDowell and Bernd Wiesberger are known to have attended—and those still competing on the DP World Tour, along with its chief executive Keith Pelley, was over almost before it began.
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour wasted no time taking away Cameron Smith's prime parking spot
Cameron Smith walked away with one of the biggest first-place checks in golf history when he won the Players Championship and the cool $3.6 million prize that comes with it earlier this year. But the Aussie also earned something that would cut down on how much actual walking he has to do at TPC Sawgrass.
Golf.com
Trevor Immelman names 5 rookies to finalize International Presidents Cup team
Captain Trevor Immelman didn’t have near the pool of candidates for the International Presidents Cup team as he probably envisioned when he get the job more than two years ago. After being decimated by LIV defections, especially after last week’s departures, Immelman selected Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Christiaan...
