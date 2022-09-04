Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
Wave 3
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
WLKY.com
Breonna Taylor case: Documents show what ex-LMPD officer admitted to in plea agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A newly released document spells out what an ex-Louisville Metro police officer admitted to while making a plea agreement in the Breonna Taylor case. Kelly Goodlett is one of four officers indicted in relation to the night Taylor died in March 2020. She was accused of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor, police chief to give update on police reforms since Breonna Taylor's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders say they want to inform the public about safety reforms they've implemented in the more than two years since Breonna Taylor died. Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro police Chief Erika Shields will host a virtual community forum this weekend as the Department of Justice investigates patterns and practices within the police department.
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for murder of 36-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon. English is charged in connection with the...
WLKY.com
Tennessee man arrested in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of robbing a liquor store in Prospect. They arrested 25-year-old Issac Beck of Smithville, Tennessee on Wednesday. It was last Friday around 9:30 a.m. when OCPD got reports of someone robbing Prospect Liquors masked and with...
foxlexington.com
1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
wdrb.com
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
wdrb.com
Louisville police included multiple lies in Breonna Taylor warrant, former detective admits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville police detectives who drafted the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home knew they were including multiple lies before approaching a judge, according to new federal court records. The addendum to a plea agreement signed by Kelly Goodlett, one of four former officers charged last...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man dies after shooting on Mellwood Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on Mellwood Avenue, according to police. Louisville Metro police said they were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block, near where the Clifton, Butchertown and Irish Hill neighborhoods meet. When officers arrived,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisville mayor, police chief weigh in on ex-LMPD detective's claims about Breonna Taylor warrant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty for her involvement in the Breonna Taylor case, new information reveals what she admitted as part of the plea deal. Court records showed LMPD detectives lied on the warrant that brought them to Taylor’s...
Wave 3
Security called to Fern Creek HS after ‘look-alike’ gun, ammo found on former student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to parents after a former student was accused of flashing a look-alike gun to students at Fern Creek High School on Tuesday. In the letter sent from Fern Creek High School principal Rebecca Nicolas, after school, two students reported a former student flashed a weapon at them off school property.
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
WLKY.com
Louisville 16-year-old praised for applying life-saving techniques from school to save shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Central High School student is being praised for applying life-saving techniques she learned in the classroom to help save a mans life. Nylaia Carter is a 16-year-old pre-med student at Central High School. She learned 'Stop The Bleed' techniques in her emergency procedures course last...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry Co. Ky
PORT ROYAL, Ky. (09/06/2022) – On Tuesday September 06, 2022 at approximately 6:15 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle collision in Henry County on Port Royal Road. A post 5 trooper responded to the scene. The preliminary...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
wvih.com
Body Found In Ohio River During Event
A kayaker participating in Louisville’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed this happened Monday morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do not know the circumstances...
Wave 3
JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
Comments / 1