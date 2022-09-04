ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville mayor, police chief to give update on police reforms since Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders say they want to inform the public about safety reforms they've implemented in the more than two years since Breonna Taylor died. Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro police Chief Erika Shields will host a virtual community forum this weekend as the Department of Justice investigates patterns and practices within the police department.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tennessee man arrested in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store

PROSPECT, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of robbing a liquor store in Prospect. They arrested 25-year-old Issac Beck of Smithville, Tennessee on Wednesday. It was last Friday around 9:30 a.m. when OCPD got reports of someone robbing Prospect Liquors masked and with...
PROSPECT, KY
foxlexington.com

1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies after shooting on Mellwood Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on Mellwood Avenue, according to police. Louisville Metro police said they were called around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block, near where the Clifton, Butchertown and Irish Hill neighborhoods meet. When officers arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry Co. Ky

PORT ROYAL, Ky. (09/06/2022) – On Tuesday September 06, 2022 at approximately 6:15 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle collision in Henry County on Port Royal Road. A post 5 trooper responded to the scene. The preliminary...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Body Found In Ohio River During Event

A kayaker participating in Louisville’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed this happened Monday morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do not know the circumstances...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY

