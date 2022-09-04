ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car

A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
EUREKA, MO
Man reports lockbox stolen from dead mother’s Arnold home

A 37-year-old Arnold man reported that a lockbox containing collectible items and personal paperwork was stolen from his deceased mother’s home in the 2100 block of Francis Drive in Arnold. The mother, a 55-year-old Arnold woman, died on Aug. 24, Arnold Police reported. The son reported the theft at...
ARNOLD, MO
Washington police investigating catalytic converter thefts

The Washington Police Department is investigating catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Friday. Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said “three or four” catalytic converters were stolen from Chris Auffenberg Ford, a car dealership on Highway 100, and at Riechers Tire and Auto, an auto shop on South Point Road on Friday.
WASHINGTON, MO
Carjacker drives off as woman tries to get granddaughter out of car, charges say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to carjacking two people, including a woman with her granddaughter in the car, in north St. Louis. On Tuesday, Darus Eubanks, 28, told the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he, at gunpoint, ordered a man out of a 2012 Chevrolet Mailbu outside a store and then drove off. That incident happened on June 27, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
ARNOLD, MO
St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room

Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam

A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
FBI touts task force with local police

The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
ALTON, IL
Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
FERGUSON, MO
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia. The KBI said around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman called 911 after discovering her friend’s body in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded and found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
A bus driver is killed in a traffic crash in southeast Missouri

A southeast Missouri bus driver has died after the bus he was driving collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning in Perry County Missouri. Perry County School District 32 reports 72-year-old James Kennedy was the bus driver who died in the accident. He was the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.
PERRY COUNTY, MO

