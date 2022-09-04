Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at Warren County gun store
WRIGHT CITY, Missouri (KMOV) -- Bold and brazen thieves were caught smashing a car into an area gun store. Their tactics gave them time, space, and opportunity to swipe weapons from the Osage County Gun Store in Wright City. The crime happened in the middle of the night Saturday, something...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for allegedly stealing from car
A 35-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for reportedly trying to get inside vehicles at a Eureka commuter parking lot. The man allegedly admitted to stealing from one vehicle, Eureka Police reported. A witness called Eureka Police at about 6 p.m. Aug. 20 and reported seeing the suspect trying to...
myleaderpaper.com
Man reports lockbox stolen from dead mother’s Arnold home
A 37-year-old Arnold man reported that a lockbox containing collectible items and personal paperwork was stolen from his deceased mother’s home in the 2100 block of Francis Drive in Arnold. The mother, a 55-year-old Arnold woman, died on Aug. 24, Arnold Police reported. The son reported the theft at...
ATF releases photos of gun store burglary suspects that have used stolen cars to ram front doors
ST. LOUIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for the burglars that have hit multiple gun stores in the St. Louis area in recent weeks using a similar tactic. In a press release, the ATF said its agents are working with several police departments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Washington police investigating catalytic converter thefts
The Washington Police Department is investigating catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Friday. Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said “three or four” catalytic converters were stolen from Chris Auffenberg Ford, a car dealership on Highway 100, and at Riechers Tire and Auto, an auto shop on South Point Road on Friday.
KMOV
Carjacker drives off as woman tries to get granddaughter out of car, charges say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to carjacking two people, including a woman with her granddaughter in the car, in north St. Louis. On Tuesday, Darus Eubanks, 28, told the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he, at gunpoint, ordered a man out of a 2012 Chevrolet Mailbu outside a store and then drove off. That incident happened on June 27, 2021.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
WANTED: ATF offers reward for information about gun theft ring targeting local stores
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and recovery of guns stolen from stores in the St. Louis area recently. “We know that those guns are likely going to be used in crime...
myleaderpaper.com
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
KMOV
St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.
Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding suspect in north St. Louis standoff
An hours-long standoff at a north St. Louis apartment complex ended Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City
More car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
Marble Hill man arrested in Eureka for allegedly damaging hotel room
Eureka Police arrested a 22-year-old Marble Hill man for allegedly punching several holes in a wall at the Super 8 hotel, 1733 W. Fifth St. The man was renting a room at the hotel and damaged one of the walls in it, but no estimate for the damage was available, Eureka Police reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam
A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
advantagenews.com
FBI touts task force with local police
The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
KMOV
Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
KCTV 5
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia. The KBI said around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman called 911 after discovering her friend’s body in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded and found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.
One dead after house fire in Franklin County, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Franklin County on Tuesday and an investigation is underway. Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on their Facebook page regarding the incident. The post states they responded to a call at 8:00 a.m....
wsiu.org
A bus driver is killed in a traffic crash in southeast Missouri
A southeast Missouri bus driver has died after the bus he was driving collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning in Perry County Missouri. Perry County School District 32 reports 72-year-old James Kennedy was the bus driver who died in the accident. He was the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.
Comments / 7