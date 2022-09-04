ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
Yardbarker

Saints WR Michael Thomas aiming to top historic 2019 season

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas enters the 2022 season looking for redemption. After missing the entire 2021 season and most of 2020 with an ankle injury, Thomas began training camp on the Saints' PUP list. However, on July 27, Thomas took a big step forward after being cleared to return to practice.
The Associated Press

Perez's sac fly in 9th lifts Royals to win over Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Drew Waters with the game-winner.
