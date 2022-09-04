ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Yardbarker

Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Why this NBA season will be most difficult for Warriors to repeat

The 2021-22 NBA season ended with the Golden State Warriors triumphing over the Boston Celtics to win the title. Golden State was healthy for the first time since Kevin Durant left and got right back to success. The core players throughout their dynasty, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, showed up while new players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole emerged.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
DALLAS, TX
#Great Britain#Olympics Basketball#Nba#Eurobasket#Mediolanum Forum#British
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve

Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
BASKETBALL
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Gets Real On Joining Russell Westbrook In Lakers Backcourt: "I Haven’t Had An Explosive Guard Like Russ To Play With Defensively And Offensively.”

While he may not be a particularly flashy performer, Patrick Beverley provides a number of services on the court that have made him a valuable contributor in the NBA. Throughout his 10-year career, which has included stints in Houston, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, Bev has made his living as a premier defensive force, often tasked with slowing down the best guards in the game.
NBA
Yardbarker

Theo Pinson On Playing Against Luka Doncic In Pickup: "We Run 2 People At Him, And He's Laughing. Running Into The Corner, Step Back Fadeaway Over 2 People. Cash."

Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson has started serving an incredibly useful role on the Mavericks. The former Brooklyn Nets guard isn't one that the Mavs are often playing in games but they went out of their way to extend his contract to keep him on the team. Why? It's because he is the ultimate bench hypeman.
DALLAS, TX

