Norfolk, VA

wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Updated COVID booster shots rolling out at Hampton Roads pharmacies

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New COVID-19 boosters are here in Virginia, with the shots going into arms at pharmacies and clinics across our region. The doses are different from the original boosters, with health officials saying these shots provide extra protection against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. People 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and anyone 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
HAMPTON, VA
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

