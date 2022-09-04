Read full article on original website
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
Here's where school divisions in Hampton Roads stand with crossing guard staffing
SUFFOLK, Va. — Through all the changes that come with a new school year, some things never change, particularly on East Washington Street in Suffolk. Every school day around 2 p.m., the corner outside John F. Kennedy Middle School becomes Bessie Newsome's corner. “They say, 'I remember you from...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Updated COVID booster shots rolling out at Hampton Roads pharmacies
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — New COVID-19 boosters are here in Virginia, with the shots going into arms at pharmacies and clinics across our region. The doses are different from the original boosters, with health officials saying these shots provide extra protection against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. People 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster and anyone 18 years and older are eligible for the Moderna booster.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
Southside Hampton Roads students return for first day of school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The new school year is officially underway now for thousands of students in Hampton Roads. “I feel awesome!” said Wesley Gallagher, a student with Old Donation School. Students at Old Donation School, a middle school in Virginia Beach, are optimistic about the new school...
NY Student Among 2 Dead In Mass Shooting At Virginia College Party: Reports
A pre-nursing major from New York and 25-year-old man were identified as the two people killed in a mass shooting at a party that left five others wounded near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia around midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, according to multiple reports. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student,...
13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the 8000 block of Diggs Road around 2:10 p.m. Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated. His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to...
4 girls accused of burglary at Hampton elementary school
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a burglary at an elementary school, with the youngest suspect being just 7 years old. Police said it happened Saturday at Kraft Elementary School. The suspects reportedly used a stick to break into the window of a door and get into the school.
Poquoson schools add ballistic film to strengthen all doors and windows
POQUOSON, Va. — Students are back in the classroom, and at the forefront of every parent's mind is their child's safety. In Poquoson, school leaders are thinking the same and are adding ballistic film to all their entry points to keep would-be attackers out of their school buildings. "We...
obxtoday.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
Cafeterias in Virginia Beach to expand 'scratch kitchens' to more schools
School lunches can get a bad rap. Cafeteria workers across Virginia Beach are trying to change that.
princessanneindy.com
Column: The generational art of a great, fresh, local crabcake
VIRGINIA BEACH — In my family, you learn to pick and eat a crab by the time you’re three years old. Otherwise, you’d starve waiting for someone to pick it for you. I learned early that our local crabs are a remarkable treasure. Whether fried, baked, or...
Charges pending after girls, aged 7 to 12, accused of vandalizing Hampton elementary school
Hampton police say charges are now pending after a group of girls as young as 7 years old vandalized an elementary school over the Labor Day weekend.
'After I gave her a hug, the shooting happened' | Friends, family grieving loss of NSU student killed in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A college house party ended in violence over the weekend, leaving two people dead and five others injured in Norfolk. The person responsible is still on the run. A Norfolk State University student was at the party on Killam Avenue with her friend, Angie McKnight. The...
