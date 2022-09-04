Read full article on original website
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
wvpublic.org
Limiting Medical Cannabis And Training More Manufacturers On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s medical cannabis program is designed to treat a specific list of chronic and terminal conditions. But as Chris Schulz reports, a proposed limit could significantly curb the plant’s strength. Also, in this show, a group of students recently got a taste...
wvpublic.org
PFAS Use In Fracking And Creating A Clean Energy Hub On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, energy and environment reporter Curtis Tate talks with Brandon Dennison, CEO of the Huntington-based Coalfield Development Corporation, about the challenges and opportunities that come with a federal grant of $62.8 million to create a clean energy hub in southern West Virginia. Also, in this show,...
Metro News
Decreasing percentage of overdose deaths offer ‘glimmer of hope’ to WV health leaders
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is one of six states that saw a decrease in the percentage of overdose deaths in a year, according to a new annual report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC National Vital Statistics System released its latest findings Tuesday...
West Virginians divided over natural gas pipeline despite Manchin's support
GREENVILLE, W.Va. — The Mountain Valley Pipeline exists as a 303-mile-long chain with hundreds of missing links. Without all of its federal permits, the natural gas project cannot cross Jefferson National Forest or many of the streams and wetlands in its proposed path from West Virginia to North Carolina.
What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures. “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
woay.com
West Virginia health officer to resign and return to private practice
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that Dr. Ayne Amjad will step down as West Virginia health officer. Dr. Amjad will resign effective October 1 to return to her private medical practice in Beckley. However, Amjad will still serve as a senior health advisor and feature in the Governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
travelawaits.com
10 Backwoods West Virginia Cabin Rentals To Enjoy Fall Foliage
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Though its peaks are by no means the highest, West Virginia is America’s most mountainous state. Composed entirely of valleys, watersheds, and Appalachian mountains, one cannot go far in West Virginia without coming upon steep slopes blanketed in trees. Where there are slopes, there are vistas and, in this part of the world, when fall arrives, the hilly woodland is chromatically transformed into a veritable feast of color.
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
WVNT-TV
Gov. Jim Justice announces Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration at Summit Bechtel Reserve
GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the Annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 to Sunday, September 11, 2022 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit...
wchstv.com
West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 300 again with 31 more patients since the last update. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported in a news release Wednesday there were 328 total virus-related hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations were listed at 297, up from 282 at the start of the holiday weekend.
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
Metro News
Poll: West Virginians about split on ‘pro life’ or ‘pro choice’ and then it gets complicated
West Virginians are almost evenly split on whether they consider themselves “pro choice” or “pro life” on abortion, but few favor an outright ban, according to new survey information from the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Among all those surveyed, 51 percent characterize themselves as “pro...
wvpublic.org
Medical Cannabis Advocates Concerned By Proposed THC Cap
West Virginia’s medical cannabis program is designed to treat a specific list of chronic and terminal conditions, but a proposed limit could significantly curb the plant’s strength. On September 8, the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will hear a proposal to cap the THC in the state’s medical cannabis...
Metro News
West Virginia IT company one of the fastest growing in the country
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Harrison County IT company is making the list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the United States. Trilogy Innovations was recognized recently as the 590th fastest growing business on Inc. Magazine’s annual list based on their work with several well-known companies. “We take...
mountainstatesman.com
This Week in West Virginia History: September 7-13
CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 7, 1808: Peter Godwin Van Winkle was born in New York City. Van Winkle was elected as one of the first two U.S. senators from the new state of West Virginia.
West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
wfxrtv.com
Places to go stargazing in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
wchstv.com
Seven COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total drops over holiday weekend
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the holiday weekend as the state’s active case total declined dramatically. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,301, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human...
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
