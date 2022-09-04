All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Though its peaks are by no means the highest, West Virginia is America’s most mountainous state. Composed entirely of valleys, watersheds, and Appalachian mountains, one cannot go far in West Virginia without coming upon steep slopes blanketed in trees. Where there are slopes, there are vistas and, in this part of the world, when fall arrives, the hilly woodland is chromatically transformed into a veritable feast of color.

TRAVEL ・ 14 HOURS AGO