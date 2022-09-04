ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures.   “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds.   “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
West Virginia health officer to resign and return to private practice

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced that Dr. Ayne Amjad will step down as West Virginia health officer. Dr. Amjad will resign effective October 1 to return to her private medical practice in Beckley. However, Amjad will still serve as a senior health advisor and feature in the Governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
10 Backwoods West Virginia Cabin Rentals To Enjoy Fall Foliage

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Though its peaks are by no means the highest, West Virginia is America’s most mountainous state. Composed entirely of valleys, watersheds, and Appalachian mountains, one cannot go far in West Virginia without coming upon steep slopes blanketed in trees. Where there are slopes, there are vistas and, in this part of the world, when fall arrives, the hilly woodland is chromatically transformed into a veritable feast of color.
West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 300 again with 31 more patients since the last update. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported in a news release Wednesday there were 328 total virus-related hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations were listed at 297, up from 282 at the start of the holiday weekend.
Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
Medical Cannabis Advocates Concerned By Proposed THC Cap

West Virginia’s medical cannabis program is designed to treat a specific list of chronic and terminal conditions, but a proposed limit could significantly curb the plant’s strength. On September 8, the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will hear a proposal to cap the THC in the state’s medical cannabis...
West Virginia IT company one of the fastest growing in the country

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Harrison County IT company is making the list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the United States. Trilogy Innovations was recognized recently as the 590th fastest growing business on Inc. Magazine’s annual list based on their work with several well-known companies. “We take...
This Week in West Virginia History: September 7-13

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 7, 1808: Peter Godwin Van Winkle was born in New York City. Van Winkle was elected as one of the first two U.S. senators from the new state of West Virginia.
West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
Places to go stargazing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
