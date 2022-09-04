Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Volleyball Begins Conference Play With South Mountain
The Yavapai College volleyball team hits the road this week for a Wednesday night (September 7 at 7 p.m.) matchup against the South Mountain Community College Cougars. The streaming link for the Roughriders’ first conference game of the season can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live. The Cougars. South Mountain comes...
pistolsfiringblog.com
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State
OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
ASU preps for true test in Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders; injury bug bites again
TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils are about to find out exactly what type of football team they have this weekend in Stillwater, Okla. After ASU blew the doors off the visiting Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 40-3 last week, head coach Herm Edwards and Co. on Saturday are paying a visit to the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
foodgressing.com
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates
Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale woman eyes water board seat
Scottsdale business woman Shelby Duplessis wants to serve on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board. In case you haven’t heard of it before, the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board, or CAWCD, is a popularly elected, 15-member panel that establishes policy and sets rates and taxes for the Central Arizona Project.
KTAR.com
Ground breaks on Phoenix-based hardware facility at PV|303
PHOENIX — Construction recently began on a Phoenix-based hardware company at Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor, aiming to better serve West Valley residents. Copper State Bolt and Nut Company will open its next 39,000-square-feet facility at the southwest corner of the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, according to a press release.
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
AZFamily
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
azbigmedia.com
Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
trazeetravel.com
What’s New in Scottsdale This Fall
Head to Scottsdale, Arizona, this fall for a host of new and exciting offerings. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess opens Privado Villas this fall. The residential-style villas are set apart from the main property and feature exclusive amenities. Boulders Scottsdale Resort & Spa completes a bunker renovation and golf course refinement project this fall. The multipart project focuses on updating and resurfacing the greens. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West begins its wellness programs this month. Visitors may take part in guided activities including yoga, tai chi and meditation.
East Valley Tribune
Recovery still underway from Chandler strip mall explosion
A year after a gas explosion shook west Chandler, there are signs that life is moving on. But for some, the blast at the Platinum Printing shop in Sunset Plaza was a life-altering event. “When you look at pictures of the blast, it’s amazing that anyone walked away from that,”...
KTAR.com
Valley farmer fears Colorado River water cuts will harm future of Arizona’s agriculture
PHOENIX – Recent Colorado River water cuts are making it increasingly difficult for Arizona farms to get by, says one Valley farmer. Jace Miller, a partner and manager of Triple M Farms, which operates land in Gilbert, Queen Creek and Eloy, said the latest river restrictions will threaten his operations, which typically employs about 15-20 people.
East Valley Tribune
At 104, Mesa woman thanks God for long life
Vivian Bickford has known the secret to a long life since she was in third grade. As she turned 104 last Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bickford said she gives all the credit to believing in God and Jesus Christ. “I thank God for giving me all of His time,” Bickford said....
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
