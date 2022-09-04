ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

Volleyball Begins Conference Play With South Mountain

The Yavapai College volleyball team hits the road this week for a Wednesday night (September 7 at 7 p.m.) matchup against the South Mountain Community College Cougars. The streaming link for the Roughriders’ first conference game of the season can be found on GoRoughriders.com/Live. The Cougars. South Mountain comes...
PHOENIX, AZ
pistolsfiringblog.com

How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State

OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
ARIZONA STATE
foodgressing.com

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale woman eyes water board seat

Scottsdale business woman Shelby Duplessis wants to serve on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board. In case you haven’t heard of it before, the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board, or CAWCD, is a popularly elected, 15-member panel that establishes policy and sets rates and taxes for the Central Arizona Project.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Ground breaks on Phoenix-based hardware facility at PV|303

PHOENIX — Construction recently began on a Phoenix-based hardware company at Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor, aiming to better serve West Valley residents. Copper State Bolt and Nut Company will open its next 39,000-square-feet facility at the southwest corner of the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Landsea Homes plans Wildera master-planned community in Pinal County

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on approximately 136 acres of land made up of 461 homesites for a new community called Wildera in Pinal County, Arizona. “As our growth continues in Arizona, we are excited about extending our presence into the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
trazeetravel.com

What’s New in Scottsdale This Fall

Head to Scottsdale, Arizona, this fall for a host of new and exciting offerings. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess opens Privado Villas this fall. The residential-style villas are set apart from the main property and feature exclusive amenities. Boulders Scottsdale Resort & Spa completes a bunker renovation and golf course refinement project this fall. The multipart project focuses on updating and resurfacing the greens. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West begins its wellness programs this month. Visitors may take part in guided activities including yoga, tai chi and meditation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Recovery still underway from Chandler strip mall explosion

A year after a gas explosion shook west Chandler, there are signs that life is moving on. But for some, the blast at the Platinum Printing shop in Sunset Plaza was a life-altering event. “When you look at pictures of the blast, it’s amazing that anyone walked away from that,”...
East Valley Tribune

At 104, Mesa woman thanks God for long life

Vivian Bickford has known the secret to a long life since she was in third grade. As she turned 104 last Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bickford said she gives all the credit to believing in God and Jesus Christ. “I thank God for giving me all of His time,” Bickford said....
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ

