Sawtell Peak Fire 60% contained
ISLAND PARK – Hot, dry conditions continue to be a concern for firefighters battling the Sawtell Peak Fire in Island Park. The lightning-caused fire started last Wednesday around 2 p.m. in heavy brush and trees a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak along Forest Service Road 24 in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District. The fire is now 37 acres and is 60% contained, according to a Wednesday morning news release from fire team officials.
One dead in crash that left I-15 southbound shut down for over five hours in East Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 6, 2022, at 9:57 P.M. on I-15 at mile marker 180 near Spencer in Clark County. A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side. The driver was wearing a seatbelt...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Proposed ordinance would require bear-resistant garbage containers in Island Park
ISLAND PARK – A proposal to require Island Park residents to have bear-resistant garbage containers is being discussed in Fremont County. The proposal was presented before the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Island Park Mayor Michael Bogden, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, Teri Ehresman with the Involved Property Owners of Island Park, and members of the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and the Idaho Fish and Game.
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Darker skies are on the horizon for Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Stargazing is poised to get even better in Teton County. During yesterday morning’s meeting, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted to amend the county’s land development regulations (LDRs) so that the county can become eligible for International Dark Sky Community (IDSC) designation.
Eldeen Ray Wheeler
Eldeen Ray Wheeler, 62, of Ririe, passed away September 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1960, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Wayne and Emma Wheeler. He was a middle child in a large family, with 8 brothers and 8 sisters. He attended Grace High School where he enjoyed art and working on cars. He later received his GED from Idaho State University.
Paula Murphy
Paula Patricia Murphy, 95, of Rexburg, passed away September 2, 2022, of natural causes. She was born June 6, 1927, in Kloten, North Dakota to Dick Dean Palmer and Elvina Georgiana Stone Palmer. She was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Cut Bank High School in Cut Bank, Montana.
Recently retired Rexburg principal has a knack for names and music
REXBURG — There’s a common theme when people talk about Scott Shirley, who recently retired as principal of Lincoln Elementary School in Rexburg after 35 years with Madison School District. “Mr. Shirley knew every student by name, took the time to greet them every morning with a knuckles...
