Oil sinks as demand fears take steam out of OPEC-led rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concern returned about the prospect of more interest rate hikes and COVID-19 lockdowns weakening fuel demand, reversing a two-day rally on OPEC+'s first output target cut since 2020. Brent crude settled at $92.83 a barrel, losing $2.91, or 3%. U.S....
Crude Oil Weakens on Demand Fears; Putin Warnings Have Limited Impacts
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Wednesday as concerns of sluggish global demand outweighed warnings from President Vladimir Putin about the potential withdrawal of all forms of Russian energy. By 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.5% lower at $85.62 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 1.5% to...
German industrial orders fall sixth month in a row as Ukraine war bites
BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell for the sixth month in a row in July as the war in Ukraine continues to take its toll on Europe's largest economy, the economy ministry said on Tuesday. Orders for industrial goods were down 1.1% on the month in seasonally adjusted terms,...
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
Worst not over for EM currencies as U.S. dollar thunders on: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies will find it difficult to reclaim ground lost this year as relentless Federal Reserve rate hikes and safe-haven demand keep the dollar ascendant, a Reuters poll of currency strategists found. A stampede into the greenback pushed the wider index of emerging market currencies to...
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
Japan Q2 GDP Revised Higher on Stronger Business Spending
Investing.com-- Japan’s economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as increased capital expenditure by businesses helped offset the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a depreciating yen. The Japanese economy now expanded by 0.9% in the April-June period when compared...
Sunrun and Sunnova Clear Inflation Reduction Act Winners - BofA
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) are clear Inflation Reduction Act winners, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The analyst reiterated Sunrun's Buy rating and raised the price target to $55 from $40. He also reiterated Sunnova Energy's Buy rating, raising the price target to $45 from $36.
Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
Australian trade surplus shrinks sharply in July
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's trade surplus shrank by more than expected in July as exports of iron ore and coal cooled after a very strong run, while more Australians travelled and spent abroad. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the surplus on goods and services...
China says Biden decision on tariffs hurts U.S. companies, consumers
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday U.S. moves on tariffs would hurt U.S. companies and consumers, in response to reports that President Joe Biden was holding back on a decision to scrap Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports. China says Biden decision on tariffs hurts U.S. companies, consumers.
Oil Extends Losses as Demand Fears Outweigh OPEC+ Cut
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell further on Wednesday, erasing all of the week’s gains as concerns over sluggish crude demand outweighed what was seen as a nominal supply cut by the OPEC+. London-traded Brent oil futures fell 0.5% to $92.39 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump
(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
Fed 'could very well' hike rates by 75 basis points this month, Evans says
(Reuters) -Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Thursday joined his fellow U.S. central bank policymakers in saying that getting high inflation down is "job one," and to do so the Fed "could very well" raise interest rates by another 75 basis points this month. There is a "decent chance"...
Sterling plunges to weakest vs the dollar since 1985
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's battered pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 on Wednesday, lurching lower as investors dumped British assets in the face of a bleak economic outlook and the soaring dollar. Sterling has been hit hard by surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns...
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
U.S. bank profits climb 7.8% on higher interest income - FDIC
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. banks reported $64.4 billion in profits in the second quarter of 2022, as higher net interest income offset growing reserves to guard against loan losses, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Thursday. However, bank profits were down 8.5% from a year ago, driven primarily by larger...
