Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday through Saturday to serve up this week’s special: Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos with a spicy mango salsa and lemon crema, served on a flour tortilla. Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11
Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
lynnwoodtoday.com
As most students go back to class Wednesday, Edmonds School District has new logo, website, parent communication platform
The Edmonds School District will kick off the 2022-23 school year with first through 12th graders returning to the classroom Wednesday, Sept. 7, and kindergarteners starting Monday, Sept. 12. The district has also unveiled a new logo, as well as new district and school websites. See the updated look at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari also seeking appointment to county council seat
City of Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari has joined the list of those seeking appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Lashgari said she will bring to the job “skills and knowledge developed through long-time civic engagement and public...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish Health District announces updated data dashboard showing details of county opioid overdoses
An updated dashboard on the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website combines medical examiner, department of health and emergency department information to illustrate the rising toll of opioid overdoses in the county. The dashboard was produced and is maintained by the Snohomish Health District. It is part of ongoing efforts by the...
Comments / 0