Steve Coury, Ian Reschke, Monty Hawkins and Steve Ancheta are all on their way to reaching new milestones this season.As the 2022 fall athletic season kicks off, a number of coaches across the state are on the cusp of setting new records, adding to impressive resumes or reaching career milestones. Here are just a few names and programs to keep an eye on in the coming months. FOOTBALL Ken Potter — Jesuit Entering his 36th year as head coach of the Crusaders, Potter moved into the No. 2 spot for all-time wins in the state after guiding Jesuit to an...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO