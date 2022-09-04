ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Weekly

Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police in Madera investigating rollover accident

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported.  Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Motorcyclist Dies Days After Collision

Just after 3:00 AM on September 1, Clovis Police communications center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision at Clovis/Jefferson involving a motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation and city cameras in the area, officers determined the motorcyclist was seen leaving the downtown Clovis area around 2:50 AM. While...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

One suspect captured after armed robbery in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — One suspect of an armed robbery in Merced has been arrested, according to Merced Police. The Merced Police Department was called out Tuesday afternoon around 7:57 p.m. to the Chevron gas station at 1970 E. Childs Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. When officers...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews battle blaze at commercial building in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Fresno were fighting a commercial building fire Tuesday morning.  Officials say the fire started around 4:00 a.m. near Clark Street and Tyler Avenue in central Fresno. As crews were making access, the fire spread to the roof.  Because of chemicals in the building, firefighters say they had to fight the flames from […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen arrested after Hanford man shot, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A teen was arrested after a 23-year-old man from Hanford was shot multiple times, according to Hanford Police officers. Police say that around 10:00 p.m. Friday officers were called to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street. A few minutes later, […]
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Teen arrested for shooting in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. ( ) – A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing and shooting the victim Tuesday morning, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say around 2:30 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were called to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting. Officers say the teen suspect...
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Businesses In The Dark After Blown Transformer In Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A number of businesses were forced to close early due to a power outage in Southeast Fresno. According to Fresno Fire, a transformer blew out, causing an air conditioning unit at a shopping center to catch fire near Kings Canyon Rd. and Clovis Ave. Tuesday night.
FRESNO, CA

