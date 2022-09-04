Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
Police in Madera investigating rollover accident
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported. Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
21-year-old woman hit and killed by semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
A woman has died after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
CHP: Young couple killed in DUI driver’s crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The identities and details of what CHP says was a fatal DUI vehicle crash have been released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the fatal crash took place on Saturday around 5:45 a.m.; California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police officers responded to a traffic collision on southbound Highway […]
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tulare County, CHP says
One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash near Orosi.
CHP: 1 killed in rollover accident in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was thrown from his truck during a rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Marks and Dinuba avenues in Fresno County for a report of a car crash. When […]
Child remains hospitalized after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is searching for the person who opened fire on a vehicle in Tulare County on Friday, sending a man and three kids to the hospital.
Couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno, deputies say
On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 20-year-old Mariano Cruz and 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio, both from Mendota.
62-Year-Old Woman Killed 1 Other Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Visalia (Visalia, CA)
According to the Visalia California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. The crash happened on highway 99 North of Avenue 152. According to the Police, a 2011 Ford northbound [..]
KMPH.com
One woman dead, One woman injured after car overturns off Highway 99 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 62-year-old woman from West Sacramento was driving in a 2011 Ford northbound on highway 99 North of Avenue 152 where Visalia California Highway Patrol say she veered off the road and crashed Sunday morning. Officials say the Ford veered off the road onto the...
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that killed a Sacramento woman.
clovisroundup.com
Motorcyclist Dies Days After Collision
Just after 3:00 AM on September 1, Clovis Police communications center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision at Clovis/Jefferson involving a motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation and city cameras in the area, officers determined the motorcyclist was seen leaving the downtown Clovis area around 2:50 AM. While...
35-year-old man shot in southeast Fresno, police say
A suspect is in custody accused of shooting a man in southeast Fresno.
KMPH.com
One suspect captured after armed robbery in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — One suspect of an armed robbery in Merced has been arrested, according to Merced Police. The Merced Police Department was called out Tuesday afternoon around 7:57 p.m. to the Chevron gas station at 1970 E. Childs Avenue for reports of an armed robbery. When officers...
Fire crews battle blaze at commercial building in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Fresno were fighting a commercial building fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire started around 4:00 a.m. near Clark Street and Tyler Avenue in central Fresno. As crews were making access, the fire spread to the roof. Because of chemicals in the building, firefighters say they had to fight the flames from […]
Teen arrested after Hanford man shot, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was arrested after a 23-year-old man from Hanford was shot multiple times, according to Hanford Police officers. Police say that around 10:00 p.m. Friday officers were called to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street. A few minutes later, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Teen arrested for shooting in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. ( ) – A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing and shooting the victim Tuesday morning, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say around 2:30 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were called to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting. Officers say the teen suspect...
KMJ
Businesses In The Dark After Blown Transformer In Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A number of businesses were forced to close early due to a power outage in Southeast Fresno. According to Fresno Fire, a transformer blew out, causing an air conditioning unit at a shopping center to catch fire near Kings Canyon Rd. and Clovis Ave. Tuesday night.
21-year-old man hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Tulare
A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the area of Road 36 and Avenue 216 just after midnight on Sunday.
1 Woman Died, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Fresno. The crash happened on McKinley and Peach Avenues at around 7:00 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
