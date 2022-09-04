PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to take a motor vehicle theft suspect into custody as he was allegedly committing the crime. Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza on the north side of the city just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a burglary in progress. Police say the suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, with a green Kawasaki KX85. The suspect was contact by police nearby along Club Manor Drive and the suspect denied being in the building.

