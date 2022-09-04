Read full article on original website
Speed & alcohol considered factors in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the Coroner identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs. At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South […]
KKTV
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Police investigate shooting that leaves man injured
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Friday morning. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting near the 3000 block of Mallard Dr. Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a […]
State Patrol needs your help locating Fremont hit and run driver
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a crash that damaged a critical water supply of a Fremont County resident. The damaged water supply was critical for the resident’s pasture and garden, CSP said. CSP originally responded just before 9 a.m. […]
Victim taken to hospital after shooting near Barnes and Powers
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that late Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man was shot in the area of Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard. According to CSPD at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to Solar Ridge Drive near Barnes Road and Powers Boulevard for a reported shooting. […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to crash involving a trapped person
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a crash involving someone who was trapped. According to CSFD, the accident happened near Paseo Rd. and E. Van Buren. The department reported the crash at 3:44 p.m. People are asked to be aware and...
KKTV
Serious crash causes major delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was seriously injured following a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting they received a call just after 3 p.m. for a crash on southbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, close to mile marker 122. CSP says first responders had to perform CPR on the driver, who was eventually taken to a Colorado Springs hospital by ambulance.
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
KKTV
1 injured in northeast Colorado Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a person was shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday evening. “Anyone with information, video of the incident, or who is a witness to a portion of the investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000,” a lieutenant wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.
KKTV
Crews battle house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m. CSFD reported there was a working fire in the 4000 block of Cherry Plum Drive. The neighborhood is near Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard. The fire was fully...
KKTV
Pueblo Police nab motor vehicle theft suspect during a burglary-in-progress call
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to take a motor vehicle theft suspect into custody as he was allegedly committing the crime. Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza on the north side of the city just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a burglary in progress. Police say the suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, with a green Kawasaki KX85. The suspect was contact by police nearby along Club Manor Drive and the suspect denied being in the building.
Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a five-hour recovery process, a vehicle that went off the edge of Gold Camp Road Sunday afternoon is now in the Colorado Springs Impound Facility. When the crew finally got the SUV up from the embankment Sunday night, they say the vehicle was unrecognizable—mangled by boulders and trees in The post Vehicle that rolled 500 feet off Gold Camp Road recovered after 5-hour extraction appeared first on KRDO.
Roadways back open following crash on northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, all lanes are back open on northbound I-25 following a traffic accident between CO-16 and Exit 135, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). #I25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between CO 16 and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. https://t.co/2Ao0Jlg5Hq— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September The post Roadways back open following crash on northbound I-25, near S. Academy Blvd. Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Cañon City teen found safe
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/8/2022 9:03 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — Jae has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Teen missing from Cañon City THURSDAY 9/8/2022 6:14 p.m. CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Iyah “Jae” Hassan was last seen at 4:15 p.m. near Sol Vista on South 9th […]
Child dies after being hit by truck at Colorado Springs apartment complex
UPDATE: MONDAY 9/5/2022 5:28 p.m. CSPD announced that the pedestrian involved in the crash was a 6-year-old girl, and that she died of her injuries. CSPD said they responded just before 3 p.m. to the Copper Chase Apartments on a reported car vs. pedestrian crash. The initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck was driving […]
20-year-old Texas man dies after hitting guardrail in Fremont County
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Fremont County on Tuesday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened on Highway 50 near milepost 236, east of Howard, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Initial investigation revealed that the car, heading westbound, had drifted off […]
Sinkhole closes intersection near Platte
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a sinkhole Monday afternoon that closed an intersection near Platte Avenue, east of the US Olympic Paralympic Training Center. CSPD said the sinkhole has closed the intersection of East Boulder Street and Prairie Road. CSPD said the sinkhole was the result of a water main […]
KKTV
Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County. CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.
Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on Custer County Road
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon. At 2 p.m., CSP was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387. Troopers said the road was a rural road with gravel and not highly traveled. A motorcyclist had run off the left […]
KJCT8
Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash
PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on Custer County Road 387 near Pueblo, Colorado. A 49-year-old man from Pueblo ran his motorcycle off the left side of the road and collided with multiple...
