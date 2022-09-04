Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family EventDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
Related
Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox
Former LA fan favorite Enrique Hernandez won't be returning to the Dodgers this offseason.
Yardbarker
Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
Rays stop Red Sox 4-3 to stay 5 games back of Yankees
By DICK SCANLON Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Tampa Bay stopped Boston's five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. New York beat Minnesota 5-2 earlier in the day. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from...
Xander Bogaerts sets impressive Red Sox record amid scalding hot streak
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has now recorded multiple hits in 9 straight games. That mark is tied for the most in Red Sox franchise history, per J.P. Long. Long notes that the only other Red Sox players to accomplish the feat are Kevin Youkilis, Jim Rice, and Roy Johnson. Bogaerts, who can opt […] The post Xander Bogaerts sets impressive Red Sox record amid scalding hot streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Red Sox’ Enmanuel Valdez takes home International League Player of the Week honors
Red Sox infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez was named the International League Player of the Week for the week of August 29-September 4, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. In Triple-A Worcester’s last series against the Buffalo Bisons at Polar Park, Valdez appeared in all six games and went 10-for-24 (.417)...
NBC Sports
Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery and is expected to be ready for...
Red Sox star call-up Triston Casas explains his bizarre pregame routine
If it works, don’t question it. Young Red Sox star Triston Casas has an interesting relationship with the earth that he works into his pregame. Have you heard of “grounding” or “earthing”? Here’s a quick refresher for you to bring up next time you’re in a long checkout line at your local grocery co-op.
Comments / 0