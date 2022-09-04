ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Rays stop Red Sox 4-3 to stay 5 games back of Yankees

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the seventh inning, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Tampa Bay stopped Boston's five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. New York beat Minnesota 5-2 earlier in the day. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore. With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts sets impressive Red Sox record amid scalding hot streak

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has now recorded multiple hits in 9 straight games. That mark is tied for the most in Red Sox franchise history, per J.P. Long. Long notes that the only other Red Sox players to accomplish the feat are Kevin Youkilis, Jim Rice, and Roy Johnson. Bogaerts, who can opt […] The post Xander Bogaerts sets impressive Red Sox record amid scalding hot streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Homer, NY
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery and is expected to be ready for...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy