CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
NBC San Diego

Where to Find the New Omicron-Specific Covid Boosters, From Walgreens and CVS to Local Pharmacies and Clinics

Omicron-specific Covid booster shots are finally here — and possibly already available at a vaccine site near you. The new shots from Pfizer and Moderna are bivalent, meaning that they target both the original Covid strain and omicron's BA.5 subvariant. Last week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease and Control Prevention approved Pfizer's updated booster for people ages 12 and older, and Moderna's updated shot for people ages 18 and older.
