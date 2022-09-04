Omicron-specific Covid booster shots are finally here — and possibly already available at a vaccine site near you. The new shots from Pfizer and Moderna are bivalent, meaning that they target both the original Covid strain and omicron's BA.5 subvariant. Last week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease and Control Prevention approved Pfizer's updated booster for people ages 12 and older, and Moderna's updated shot for people ages 18 and older.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 1 DAY AGO