28 States With the Shortest Life Expectancies

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxfPg_0hi8wJoM00 For decades, life expectancy at birth in the United States was edging upwards along with that of much of the rest of the world. Typical healthy U.S. newborns had a good chance of living into their late 70s - women usually longer than men.

However, a combination of social factors caused life expectancy at birth in America to drop by one-and-a-half years from 2019 to 2020, to 77 years and four months, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was the largest year-over-year decline in lifespan since 1943, when young American soldiers were dying on the battlefields of World War II.

Life expectancy at birth is a scientific estimate of the average number of years a baby born in any given year is expected to live. It’s a key mortality statistic that captures both long-term health trends like the rate of obesity, and temporary factors like pandemics. Here’s how the fall in U.S. life expectancy compares to that of other wealthy nations .

This recent decline in lifespan from birth is largely but not completely attributable to COVID-19, which has killed more than a million Americans. A rise in drug overdoses tied to the spread of synthetic opioids, particularly among whites, was another factor. These so-called deaths of despair, which also include suicides and death by alcohol-related liver disease have been increasing over the past two decades.

Lack of access to quality health care has been a persistent drag on longevity in Black and Hispanic communities, and this problem was exacerbated during the pandemic as minority workers tended to have low-pay services jobs that increased their exposure to the virus.

To identify the states where people die the youngest, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Center for Disease Control's National Vital Statistics Reports for each state’s life expectancy at birth in 2020, published on Aug. 23, 2022. Change in life expectancy in years from 2019 also comes from the CDC. The percentage of the population without health insurance and the total population come from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 2020 5-year statistics.

The results show that West Virginia and Mississippi have life expectancies at birth below 73 years, while six states have longevity of at least 79 years, including Massachusetts, California, and Minnesota. Access to quality health insurance is a key factor; states with lower shares of people without health insurance tend to have lower life expectancies at birth. (This is how much your state spends on your health .)

Life expectancy at birth fell by two year or more in 13 states, led by a loss of three years in New York. All 50 states experienced a yearly decline in life expectancy at birth in 2020, but four states lost less than a year: Washington, Oregon, New Hampshire, and Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYHWb_0hi8wJoM00

28. Montana
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.8 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.6 -- 21st lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 8.4 -- 21st highest
> Total population: 1,061,705 -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0I41_0hi8wJoM00

27. Maryland
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.8 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.7 -- 25th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 5.9 -- 14th lowest
> Total population: 6,037,624 -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZCjh_0hi8wJoM00

26. Pennsylvania
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.8 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.5 -- 15th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 5.6 -- 11th lowest
> Total population: 12,794,885 -- 5th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEbIE_0hi8wJoM00

25. Illinois
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.8 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.2 -- 7th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 6.8 -- 20th lowest
> Total population: 12,716,164 -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGNVt_0hi8wJoM00

24. Delaware
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.7 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.4 -- 12th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 5.8 -- 13th lowest
> Total population: 967,679 -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiIy7_0hi8wJoM00

23. South Dakota
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.7 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.7 -- 25th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 9.6 -- 14th highest
> Total population: 879,336 -- 5th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQALf_0hi8wJoM00

22. Alaska
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.6
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.1 -- 7th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 12.6 -- 5th highest
> Total population: 736,990 -- 3rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iT68A_0hi8wJoM00

21. Texas
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.5
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.1 -- 8th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 17.3 -- the highest
> Total population: 28,635,442 -- 2nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCXbx_0hi8wJoM00

20. Kansas
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.4
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.8 -- 21st highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 8.7 -- 19th highest
> Total population: 2,912,619 -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVbwG_0hi8wJoM00

19. Wyoming
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.3 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.4 -- 12th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 11.4 -- 7th highest
> Total population: 581,348 -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYw6h_0hi8wJoM00

18. Arizona
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.3 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.5 -- 5th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 10.6 -- 10th highest
> Total population: 7,174,064 -- 14th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhtLq_0hi8wJoM00

17. Nevada
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.3 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.7 -- 25th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 11.2 -- 8th highest
> Total population: 3,030,281 -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvISS_0hi8wJoM00

16. North Carolina
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.1
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.5 -- 15th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 10.7 -- 9th highest
> Total population: 10,386,227 -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIwSC_0hi8wJoM00

15. Michigan
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 76.0
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.0 -- 13th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 5.4 -- 8th lowest
> Total population: 9,973,907 -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301fjv_0hi8wJoM00

14. Georgia
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 75.6
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.8 -- 21st highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 13.0 -- 3rd highest
> Total population: 10,516,579 -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSqIJ_0hi8wJoM00

13. Ohio
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 75.3
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.6 -- 21st lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 6.2 -- 16th lowest
> Total population: 11,675,275 -- 7th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23v3Lx_0hi8wJoM00

12. Missouri
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 75.1
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.8 -- 21st highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 9.4 -- 17th highest
> Total population: 6,124,160 -- 18th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPwBH_0hi8wJoM00

11. Indiana
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 75.0
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.0 -- 13th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 8.0 -- 25th highest
> Total population: 6,696,893 -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191go3_0hi8wJoM00

10. South Carolina
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 74.8
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.0 -- 13th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 10.4 -- 11th highest
> Total population: 5,091,517 -- 23rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KiMLJ_0hi8wJoM00

9. New Mexico
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 74.5
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.4 -- 6th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 9.5 -- 16th highest
> Total population: 2,097,021 -- 15th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5nq8_0hi8wJoM00

8. Oklahoma
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 74.1
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.6 -- 21st lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 14.4 -- 2nd highest
> Total population: 3,949,342 -- 23rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwlZP_0hi8wJoM00

7. Arkansas
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 73.8 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.9 -- 17th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 8.3 -- 22nd highest
> Total population: 3,011,873 -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3c1N_0hi8wJoM00

6. Tennessee
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 73.8 (tie)
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.8 -- 21st highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 9.7 -- 13th highest
> Total population: 6,772,268 -- 16th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zPn9_0hi8wJoM00

5. Kentucky
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 73.5
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.0 -- 13th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 5.6 -- 12th lowest
> Total population: 4,461,952 -- 25th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JH2SK_0hi8wJoM00

4. Alabama
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 73.2
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.0 -- 13th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 9.5 -- 15th highest
> Total population: 4,893,186 -- 24th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4Y08_0hi8wJoM00

3. Louisiana
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 73.1
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.6 -- 3rd highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 8.7 -- 20th highest
> Total population: 4,664,616 -- 25th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZXFl_0hi8wJoM00

2. West Virginia
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 72.8
> Change from 2019 (in years): -1.7 -- 25th lowest
> Pct. without health insurance: 6.2 -- 17th lowest
> Total population: 1,807,426 -- 13th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbYZQ_0hi8wJoM00

1. Mississippi
> Life expectancy at birth 2020: 71.9
> Change from 2019 (in years): -2.5 -- 5th highest
> Pct. without health insurance: 12.0 -- 6th highest
> Total population: 2,981,835 -- 17th lowest

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

