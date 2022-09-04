Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting
A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate after armed robber kills father
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family wants answers after a man lost his life during an armed robbery. According to the police, a father was targeted in the Aventura Harbor apartments located in North Miami on June 27 around midnight where he was robbed of his jewelry, shot and killed in the stairwell of the building.
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders
A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Video captures thief using bicycle to break into smoke shop, leaving bloody mess behind
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Surveillance video captured a man breaking through the front door of a family business in North Miami with his bicycle. Police said that suspect left a big mess behind and also set a fire inside the store. The owners, meanwhile, told Local 10 News they...
NBC Miami
Man Charged With Threatening to Rape Female Uber Driver in Pinecrest
A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened to rape a female Uber driver in Pinecrest, police said. The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Monday when the victim picked up 21-year-old Matthew Manuel Ferro near the 9200 block of SW 227th Street in Cutler Bay. The Uber was requested by a man with a different name, the arrest report said.
Click10.com
Sunrise police seek Mercedes driver who hit elderly pedestrian, left the scene
SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are seeking the driver of a dark gray Mercedes-Benz they accuse of hitting an elderly pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday. According to police, the crash happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip. The vehicle is described as a dark...
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
NBC Miami
2 Teens Remain Hospitalized After Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash Continues
Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
Click10.com
Police canvass northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after drive-by triple shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County. It happened Tuesday evening at approximately 7:46 p.m. along the 2000 block of Northwest 64th Street. According to Miami-Dade police, two men and two women were standing outside of an apartment complex when...
NBC Miami
Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
WSVN-TV
Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Turnpike in Homestead; no reported injuries
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Homestead. The vehicle jackknifed on Mile Marker 1, Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound lanes, as crews worked to clear the wreckage. A 7News viewer sent in a picture...
Click10.com
Records detail response times to deadly boat crash
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – With the vessel now in the hands of state investigators, Local 10 News is learning new details about how long it took officials to respond to a boat crash off Boca Chita Key Sunday night that left a 17-year-old girl dead and a number of other teens injured.
NBC Miami
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
NBC Miami
2 Teens Arrested for Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old Boy in Miami-Dade
Two teens are facing charges for the recent shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County. Authorities arrested Spirit Reath, 15, and Davione Nelson, 16, on Friday for the July murder of 15-year-old Frank Vacarro in Gladeview. The incident took place on July 31 when police officers were called...
Click10.com
Family wants long license suspension for woman who ran red light, killing 11-year-old
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – The family of a young boy who was killed by a driver who ran a red light were in court Wednesday. They were hoping to find out what punishment that driver will face, but it could take a while before the judge makes a decision.
Click10.com
Woman named Tupac Shakur accused of Hialeah attack, in court on anniversary of rapper’s shooting
HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur faced a Miami-Dade judge Wednesday morning after police accused her of attacking a man with a baseball bat while he sat on a bench outside of a hospital. Wednesday also happened to be the 26th anniversary of the shooting of...
