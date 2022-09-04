ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

NBC Miami

Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting

A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts. The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Detectives investigate after armed robber kills father

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family wants answers after a man lost his life during an armed robbery. According to the police, a father was targeted in the Aventura Harbor apartments located in North Miami on June 27 around midnight where he was robbed of his jewelry, shot and killed in the stairwell of the building.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 men, 1 woman wounded in NW Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Three people were injured in a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside of the apartment complex, in the area of 2050 NW 64 Street, when a burgundy F-150 truck approached and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. One of the men was struck in the arm, the second man was struck in the lower back and the female was struck in the leg. All three were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were listed as stable. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.
MIAMI, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
NBC Miami

Fort Lauderdale Man Accused of Two Attempted Murders

A 28-year-old man with a history of violence is facing two charges of attempted murder, court records show. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Fort Lauderdale Police with K9, and a SWAT team arrested Walter Lee Kendrick Jr. Sunday as he was climbing out the rear window of an apartment in the 1200 block of Northwest First Street in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Charged With Threatening to Rape Female Uber Driver in Pinecrest

A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened to rape a female Uber driver in Pinecrest, police said. The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Monday when the victim picked up 21-year-old Matthew Manuel Ferro near the 9200 block of SW 227th Street in Cutler Bay. The Uber was requested by a man with a different name, the arrest report said.
PINECREST, FL
NBC Miami

2 Teens Remain Hospitalized After Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash Continues

Two teens remained hospitalized Wednesday as an investigation continued into a Sunday night boat crash near Boca Chita Key that killed a high school senior from Miami. A total of 14 people were on the 29-foot boat when it struck a channel marker in the Intracoastal waterway near the south end of Cutter Bank in Miami-Dade County around 6:30 p.m., a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Turnpike in Homestead; no reported injuries

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble on the Florida Turnpike in Homestead. The vehicle jackknifed on Mile Marker 1, Wednesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all northbound lanes, as crews worked to clear the wreckage. A 7News viewer sent in a picture...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Records detail response times to deadly boat crash

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – With the vessel now in the hands of state investigators, Local 10 News is learning new details about how long it took officials to respond to a boat crash off Boca Chita Key Sunday night that left a 17-year-old girl dead and a number of other teens injured.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines

A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

