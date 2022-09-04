Read full article on original website
roadtirement.com
Bascilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a National Shrine in Texas
This was one of the memorable places we enjoyed while wintering in the Rio Grande Valley a few years back. The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a remarkable place in the Rio Grande Valley. The Basilica has a fascinating history that traces back to the 1600’s in Mexico with a reported miracle. The current location has been the sight for pilgrimages for decades.
KRGV
Made in the 956: First Hispanic female CEO at Rio Grande Regional Hospital paves the way for young girls
At a young age, Cris Rivera knew she wanted to go into health care. But at that age, she didn't know just how far it was going to take her. On this week's Made in the 956, find out how she's making history and paving the way for other young Hispanic girls across the Valley.
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States
This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
kgns.tv
Governor Abbott to receive Broadband Trailblazer Award in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Tuesday. The governor is expected to receive the Broadband Trailblazer Award which is given by Texas Broadband now. Abbott will meet with local business leaders and is expected to highlight the work being...
borderreport.com
CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 13 migrants who attempted to board a private plane in Edinburg. Agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they arrived,...
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
Accused Honduras murderer deported by Harlingen ICE
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for murder in Honduras has been deported back to his home country by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after reentering the United States twice. Jose Manuel Soto-Ramirez, 33, is the accused suspect of a murder case in Honduras and has illegally entered the United States twice in the […]
kurv.com
Worker Crushed By Truck At Pharr Business
Local and federal authorities are investigating after a man was killed while working on his truck at a truck rental company in Pharr Tuesday morning. The victim was working underneath an Ashley Furniture box trailer when it fell and crushed the man. Pharr firefighters who responded were able to get the worker out from under the truck but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
4 hurt, one seriously, after ambulance rollover in New Mexico
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that four people were injured when an ambulance rolled over on US Highway 70. One person was seriously hurt. The New Mexico State Police asked people to avoid the area for the crash around 5:40 p.m. MST on Tuesday. According to CCSO, of the […]
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
Brownsville bridge to halt traffic for 9/11 ceremony
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville will temporarily stop traffic in honor of the 9/11 attack victims. According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 21st anniversary remembrance ceremony will occur at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m. CBP is […]
Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville
MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
Artists wanted for Keep McAllen Beautiful project
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is recruiting artists across the Rio Grande Valley to participate in the city’s Irrigation Pipe Public Art Project. The art project was founded by Keep McAllen Beautiful, a non-profit organization aiming to preserve the city. The non-profit aims to give local artists a chance to get recognition […]
High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.
“High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For years, critics […]
Houston Chronicle
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast
Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
focushillsboro.com
Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!
Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
KSAT 12
3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever
SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
dmagazine.com
North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital
It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
