Mcallen, TX

Bascilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a National Shrine in Texas

This was one of the memorable places we enjoyed while wintering in the Rio Grande Valley a few years back. The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a remarkable place in the Rio Grande Valley. The Basilica has a fascinating history that traces back to the 1600’s in Mexico with a reported miracle. The current location has been the sight for pilgrimages for decades.
SAN JUAN, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott to receive Broadband Trailblazer Award in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott will be making a stop in the Gateway City on Tuesday. The governor is expected to receive the Broadband Trailblazer Award which is given by Texas Broadband now. Abbott will meet with local business leaders and is expected to highlight the work being...
LAREDO, TX
borderreport.com

CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 13 migrants who attempted to board a private plane in Edinburg. Agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they arrived,...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Accused Honduras murderer deported by Harlingen ICE

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for murder in Honduras has been deported back to his home country by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after reentering the United States twice. Jose Manuel Soto-Ramirez, 33, is the accused suspect of a murder case in Honduras and has illegally entered the United States twice in the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Worker Crushed By Truck At Pharr Business

Local and federal authorities are investigating after a man was killed while working on his truck at a truck rental company in Pharr Tuesday morning. The victim was working underneath an Ashley Furniture box trailer when it fell and crushed the man. Pharr firefighters who responded were able to get the worker out from under the truck but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville bridge to halt traffic for 9/11 ceremony

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville will temporarily stop traffic in honor of the 9/11 attack victims. According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 21st anniversary remembrance ceremony will occur at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m. CBP is […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville

MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
ValleyCentral

Artists wanted for Keep McAllen Beautiful project

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is recruiting artists across the Rio Grande Valley to participate in the city’s Irrigation Pipe Public Art Project. The art project was founded by Keep McAllen Beautiful, a non-profit organization aiming to preserve the city. The non-profit aims to give local artists a chance to get recognition […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.

“High-poverty schools struggle to earn Texas’ highest rating. Some in the Rio Grande Valley break that trend.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For years, critics […]
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
focushillsboro.com

Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!

Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

3 iconic Alamo Plaza businesses close forever

SAN ANTONIO – Three iconic Alamo Plaza businesses shuttered their doors for the final time on Labor Day to make way for an Alamo visitor center and museum. Guinness World Records Museum, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider 3D Adventure Ride & Arcade have all been permanently closed to make room for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dmagazine.com

North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital

It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
SHERMAN, TX

