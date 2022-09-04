While it may be cost-prohibitive to go to EPCOT, SeaWorld, or Universal Studios, Disney Springs is a rare, free option for a quick pop to the parks for some relaxing fun. A true gem at Disney Springs is a visit to City Works Eatery and Pour House. With a name like “Pour House,” you expect a massive selection of beer on tap; City Works does not disappoint. With over 90 craft beers and plenty of space for quality sports viewing, we were in a Rolling-Stones-Mick-Jagger mood and went with the IPA “McStagger.” Just like Jumpin’ Jack Flash himself, with a clink of our glasses, the delectable ale went down like the proverbial “Brown Sugar.”

