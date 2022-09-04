ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

WNDU

Central Indiana woman dies in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a central Indiana woman is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department were called just after 8:35 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Indiana State Trooper Hit by Drunk Driver

An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.
HOBART, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash

A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fibbing Driver Charged with OWI

(La Porte County, IN) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after hitting a tree when his attempt to fool the police seemed to fail miserably. Taylor Patz, 33, of La Porte, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated as a Level 6 felony because of a prior impaired driving conviction.
LA PORTE, IN
wish989.com

Indiana Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Marion

MARION – An Indiana man wanted on a warrant out of Williamson County was recently arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Robert L. Anthony from Indianapolis was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 2. Anthony had an active arrest warrant out of Williamson County for Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
WANE-TV

Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
AUBURN, IN
WNDU

Douglas Road reopening a business bonus ahead of ND home opener

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Commuters across Michiana no longer have to rely on detours to navigate a major road closure in northern St. Joseph County. On Tuesday, Douglas Road reopened between Twyckenham Drive and S.R. 23. just days before Notre Dame football’s home opener against Marshall. “There’s...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

1 killed, 6 injured in high-speed crash in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- One person is dead and six people are injured, including four children, after a crash Monday night in Hammond, Indiana.Around 6:45 p.m., Hammond police responded to a crash in the 7000 block of Southeastern Avenue. Witnesses told police a black vehicle was speeding north on Southeastern Avenue, and trying to pass another vehicle, when it crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a gray Jeep, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.The driver of the black vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Geraldo Nazario, of Hammond, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Six people were in the Jeep, including four children, who were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The driver and another passenger in the Jeep were injured, but did not need to go to the hospital.Toxicology reports were pending as of Tuesday morning.Police said there was no evidence that the crash involved street racing.
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting

September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-94 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 19 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Man missing out of South Bend found safe

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say Austin Williams has been located and is safe after he went missing over the weekend. The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a man who was been missing since this past weekend. Austin Williams, 30, was last seen around...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 hurt in South Bend house fire

Former Elkhart police officer enters guilty plea in 2018 beating of inmate. Last week, Cory Newland admitted in federal court that he knew at the time that the use of force was unjustified and unlawful. Updated: 53 minutes ago. September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLWT 5

Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN

