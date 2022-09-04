HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- One person is dead and six people are injured, including four children, after a crash Monday night in Hammond, Indiana.Around 6:45 p.m., Hammond police responded to a crash in the 7000 block of Southeastern Avenue. Witnesses told police a black vehicle was speeding north on Southeastern Avenue, and trying to pass another vehicle, when it crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a gray Jeep, according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.The driver of the black vehicle was identified as 47-year-old Geraldo Nazario, of Hammond, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Six people were in the Jeep, including four children, who were taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The driver and another passenger in the Jeep were injured, but did not need to go to the hospital.Toxicology reports were pending as of Tuesday morning.Police said there was no evidence that the crash involved street racing.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO