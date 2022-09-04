ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Universal free school meals begin in Wales for youngest children

Young children have started to receive universal free school meals this week, but older children in Wales must wait. Reception pupils, aged four and five, are being offered the meals from this month as part of a phased rollout to all primary school children by 2024. Eight local authorities have...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#Welsh People#University Of Wales#Uk#Bbc Wales#Ceredigion#Bronglais Hospital
BBC

Cost of living: Disabled man struggling to pay his carers

A severely disabled man has said he is struggling to find carers as his funding has not kept pace with inflation. Imraan Adam, from Derby, has cerebral palsy, uses a wheelchair and has limited use of his arms. He said his disability funding of £7,600 every four weeks, from the...
BUSINESS
BBC

Four homes for autistic people in Cornwall rated inadequate

Four residential care homes for people with autism and learning disabilities in Cornwall have been rated inadequate. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) told provider Spectrum to make a immediate improvements, saying residents and staff are exposed to "risk of harm". Those living at Carrick and Heightlea in Truro, Silverdale in...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies waiting in ambulance outside Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

A man has died in the back of an ambulance after waiting six hours to be admitted to hospital. The elderly patient died outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 22 August. The hospital said the man, who "had abdominal pain and was in a stable condition", was "assessed...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

University subject profile: nursing

It’s hard to imagine a more rewarding career than nursing. During your studies you’ll learn how to deliver care and support for patients with a range of healthcare needs. Registered nurses must choose from one of four specialisms as part of their degree: adult nursing, children’s nursing, mental health nursing or learning disability nursing.
COLLEGES
BBC

Manchester student's anger at college's GCSE exam blunder

A Manchester student has described her "devastation" at losing a university place due to a college blunder that meant one of her exam papers was not marked. Manchester College failed to submit one of three maths papers to the exam board, affecting more than 20 students. Louise Hill said her...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Mark Drakeford serves free school meals to primary school children

Mark Drakeford has been serving school lunches as he announced the roll-out of universal free meals to all in primary education in Wales.Wales’ First Minister wore chef whites and a hair net on Wednesday as he served reception pupils at Ysgol y Preseli in Pembrokeshire, who are some of the first to benefit from the scheme.Children aged between four and five who are starting school will be offered the meals from this month onwards.It is part of a phased expansion of school meals to all primary school children in Wales by 2024, about 272,000 children.Mr Drakeford said: “It brings together...
EDUCATION
BBC

Jamie Rees: Defibrillators funded in memory of Warwickshire teenager

The mother of a teenager who died from a cardiac arrest minutes away from a locked defibrillator says she is on target to have 20 of the potentially life-saving devices installed locally. Jamie Rees, 18, from Wolvey, in Warwickshire, died after suddenly collapsing on New Year's Day. Naomi Rees-Issitt said...
WORLD
BBC

Clinically vulnerable in hospital after power cut off - health boss

Clinically vulnerable people have been admitted to hospital after having their energy cut off, a health boss has said. Samantha Allen, chief executive of NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said people needed electrical devices such as oxygen machines "for survival". She has written to regulator Ofgem...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

South Tyneside Hospital's childbirth services to resume in November

A hospital birthing centre which closed because of "significant" staffing problems will reopen from the beginning of November. Mums-to-be have had to travel to Sunderland to give birth since the closure of the unit at South Tyneside Hospital in January. The NHS trust running it has invested £680,000 to strengthen...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

New HS2 station will bring 1,000 jobs and apprenticeships

A new £370 million HS2 station will bring around 1,000 jobs and more than 100 apprenticeships to the West Midlands.Building work preparing the land for the Birmingham HS2 Interchange station serving the NEC, Birmingham Airport and Solihull has already begun, but the rail hub will not be open until 2027 at the earliest.The station has been designed to use natural ventilation, daylight, solar power and rainwater harvested from its roof, winning an award for its green credentials.It has been described as “transformational for the Midlands” by Mark Thurston, HS2’s chief executive.Situated on the east side of the M42, across the...
JOBS
BBC

Calderdale school trust Polaris gives pupils free uniforms

A school trust has been praised for providing free uniforms for students to help families with the cost of living. Academy trust Polaris has given all students across its four West Yorkshire schools free items like trousers and jumpers. At Field Lane Primary School in Brighouse, headteacher Caroline Howarth said...
EDUCATION
BBC

Ashbourne poultry factory closure to cost hundreds of jobs

A Derbyshire factory which produces chicken food products is to shut with the loss of hundreds of jobs. Moy Park said it was closing its Ashbourne site after reviewing its operation. Last month the company reported a sharp drop in profits which it blamed on rising costs. The factory has...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy