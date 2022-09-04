Mark Drakeford has been serving school lunches as he announced the roll-out of universal free meals to all in primary education in Wales.Wales’ First Minister wore chef whites and a hair net on Wednesday as he served reception pupils at Ysgol y Preseli in Pembrokeshire, who are some of the first to benefit from the scheme.Children aged between four and five who are starting school will be offered the meals from this month onwards.It is part of a phased expansion of school meals to all primary school children in Wales by 2024, about 272,000 children.Mr Drakeford said: “It brings together...

