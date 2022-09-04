ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news

There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Saints WR Michael Thomas aiming to top historic 2019 season

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas enters the 2022 season looking for redemption. After missing the entire 2021 season and most of 2020 with an ankle injury, Thomas began training camp on the Saints' PUP list. However, on July 27, Thomas took a big step forward after being cleared to return to practice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Eagles place Dillard on IR, open up spot on roster

The Eagles on Tuesday put backup left tackle Andre Dillard on Injured Reserve, opening up a spot on their 53-man roster. Dillard, 26, fractured his forearm in practice last Thursday and reportedly had surgery on Tuesday morning. By placing him on IR, Dillard will miss at least the first four...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Perez’s sac fly in 9th lifts Royals to win over Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Drew Waters with the game-winner.
CLEVELAND, OH
NorthEast Times

Boys soccer teams have high hopes

Northeast Philadelphia usually has the best soccer teams in the city, and that should continue this year. Last year Father Judge High School fell just short of bringing home a Catholic League championship, and in the Public League, Franklin Towne Charter and Washington advanced to the quarterfinals. It won’t be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

