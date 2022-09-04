Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thecomeback.com
Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news
There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
Saints WR Michael Thomas aiming to top historic 2019 season
New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas enters the 2022 season looking for redemption. After missing the entire 2021 season and most of 2020 with an ankle injury, Thomas began training camp on the Saints' PUP list. However, on July 27, Thomas took a big step forward after being cleared to return to practice.
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: We haven’t hid from last year’s “embarrassing” loss to Eagles
When Detroit played Philadelphia last year, the Lions suffered their worst loss of the season. The Eagles won the Week Eight contest 44-6 — the only time the Lions failed to score double-digit points in 2021. Philadelphia rushed for 236 yards in that game. Detroit managed only 228 total...
NBC Sports
Eagles place Dillard on IR, open up spot on roster
The Eagles on Tuesday put backup left tackle Andre Dillard on Injured Reserve, opening up a spot on their 53-man roster. Dillard, 26, fractured his forearm in practice last Thursday and reportedly had surgery on Tuesday morning. By placing him on IR, Dillard will miss at least the first four...
NBA Scout Likes Philadelphia 76ers As Montrezl Harrell Fit
The Philadelphia 76ers did an excellent job of upgrading the depth on their roster this offseason, filling a few positions of need. After being eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the front office sought out movies to help make sure that won’t happen again. Looking...
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Commit Sent A Harsh Message To Brian Kelly Following LSU's Week 1 Loss
Brian Kelly made his head coaching debut at LSU Sunday night against the Seminoles of Florida State. The Tigers fought all game long, but fell short in heartbreaking fashion when the potential game-tying extra point was blocked by the Seminoles with no time left on the clock. To add insult...
NBC Sports
Sixers shaking things up behind Embiid, adding Harrell on two-year deal
The Sixers are shaking things up at backup center. The team is signing 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract with a player option in Year 2, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Harrell's deal is for the minimum salary, the source said.
Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man
The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
Georges Niang, Sixers ready to help Furkan Korkmaz in altercation
Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz was at the center of the Philadelphia sports world on Sunday when the veteran got into an altercation during EuroBasket play for his native country of Turkey. Korkmaz was ejected from the game from a scuffle he got into with Georgia wing Duda Sanadze and...
Montrezl Harrell's Message to Hornets, Reacts to Joining Sixers
Montrezl Harrell bids farewell to the Hornets, and reacts to joining the Sixers.
Perez’s sac fly in 9th lifts Royals to win over Guardians
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Drew Waters with the game-winner.
AthlonSports.com
Reporter's Harsh Comeback For LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Is Going Viral
It hasn't been the best 48 hours for new LSU head football coach Brian Kelly. First off, he lost his debut with the Tigers in heartbreaking fashion. He then had to hear about it from a local beat writer. Kelly held his Tuesday press conference today. A few media members...
Boys soccer teams have high hopes
Northeast Philadelphia usually has the best soccer teams in the city, and that should continue this year. Last year Father Judge High School fell just short of bringing home a Catholic League championship, and in the Public League, Franklin Towne Charter and Washington advanced to the quarterfinals. It won’t be...
