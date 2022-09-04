STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 5, 2022, Ron Corpa unexpectedly departed this life due to natural causes. Ron was born on August 28, 1952, a son of John and Lena Durse Corpa, in the Brownlee Woods area of Youngstown and some of his childhood was also spent with family on the east side, going to Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart. Ron graduated from Wilson High School and was a star football player for both the Hardhats and the Wilson Redmen, where he made many lifelong friends.

