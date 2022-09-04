Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Ronald Corpa, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 5, 2022, Ron Corpa unexpectedly departed this life due to natural causes. Ron was born on August 28, 1952, a son of John and Lena Durse Corpa, in the Brownlee Woods area of Youngstown and some of his childhood was also spent with family on the east side, going to Immaculate Conception and Sacred Heart. Ron graduated from Wilson High School and was a star football player for both the Hardhats and the Wilson Redmen, where he made many lifelong friends.
27 First News
Earl E. Huff, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl E. Huff, Sr., 98, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Monday, September 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 16, 1923, in Greene Township, Ohio, the son of the late Guy Walter Huff, Sr. and Anna Jewell (Brewster) Huff. On August 22, 1966,...
27 First News
Jeff T. Zimmerman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeff T. Zimmermann, 58, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Kent, following his courageous fight with cancer. Jeff was born June 12, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of Russell Zimmermann and Sandra Zimmermann Jenkins. He was a 1982 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He...
27 First News
Lori L. Schilling, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Schilling, 65 of Youngstown passed away early Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Lori was an inspiration to all who knew her. She fought many health battles with courage and grace, including both a lung transplant and kidney transplant, becoming an advocate for organ donation. Lori fought a life long battle with epilepsy and recently, esophogeal cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Delores Lorriane Moore Franklin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Delores Lorriane Moore Franklin, 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:40 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born August 31, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Flonnoya Moore and Vera Mae...
27 First News
Clarence E. Stevens, Jr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence E. Stevens, Jr., 81 of Poland, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born March 2, 1941, in Salem, the son of the late Clarence E. and Norma Grace (Longanecker) Stevens, Sr. He worked at United Engineering...
27 First News
Nicolas Bennett, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolas Bennett, 11, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Nicolas was born December 15, 2010 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James A. “Tony” Bennett and Heather R. Wilkinson. Nicolas attended Struthers Elementary School and was currently in the 6th grade...
27 First News
Linda Lou (Hinebaugh) Duckworth, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Duckworth, 74 of Sebring, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Lou (Hinebaugh) Duckworth, please visit our floral...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Barbara Lee Woolley, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lee Woolley passed away Tuesday, September 6. Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lee (Maritz) Woolley, please...
27 First News
Mary Hawkins, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hawkins, 56, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Mary was born on June 23, 1966 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, to the late Lawrence Barnhart. Mary graduated from Brook High School. She had a passion for cooking...
27 First News
Carol A. Carnes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Carnes, 83, of Poland, died Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Assumption Village. She was born August 25, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Stella Strang and had been a lifelong area resident. Carol was a graduate of South High School...
27 First News
Gayle D. Yeager, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle D. Yeager, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Sharon Regional Medical Center. Gayle was born September 4, 1947 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of Vernon and Avenel Thomas Yeager. He was a 1965 graduate of Hickory High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Carol Ann Villio, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Villio, 77, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge, following a courageous battle with ALS. She was born December 8, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon C. and Marjorie E....
27 First News
Ronald Jamar Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Jamar Pugh, 68, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5:37 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 21, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harvey and Zola Jackson Pugh,...
27 First News
Peter Rocco Cicero, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Rocco Cicero, 97, passed away on September 2, 2022 surrounded by his family and caregivers. He was born in Niles, Ohio on August 7, 1925 to the late Philip and Lena (Granata) Cicero. Peter was a life-long Catholic and a founding parishioner of Blessed...
27 First News
James H. Quinn, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Quinn, 93 of Winter Park, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory...
27 First News
David R. Culliver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David R. Culliver was born on August 3, 1944, to James P. Culliver and Margaret Bibb in Trafford Pennsylvania. David passed away peacefully in his home in the comfort of his loving wife, Lucille, on Friday, September 2, 2022. David and his two brothers and...
27 First News
Andrea Della Gatta, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, for Andrea Della Gatta, 79, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his immediate family.
27 First News
David Murray, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Murray passed on Saturday, July 31, 2022. He was 61. He was married to Jan Goins. They were best friends and the love of each other’s lives for 24 years. Although a native of Ohio, David resided in California for 38 years during...
27 First News
Vincent John Barrella, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent John Barrella, 93, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Salem, Ohio. Vincent was born on November 20, 1928 in Newark, New Jersey the son of Carmine and Anna Barrella. Vincent was a veteran of the U.S. Navy...
Comments / 0