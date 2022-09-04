ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills

The last time Aaron Donald suited up in an NFL game, he was doing so in the Super Bowl alongside former LA Rams linebacker Von Miller. On Thursday, the two will be pitted against each other in the 2022 NFL season opener. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will usher in the new NFL […] The post ‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL
Golf.com

Bills star QB Josh Allen on his dream golf match, what he shot at Augusta National and more

Finally, it’s arrived. No, not golf’s next major (we have a long ways to go there), but the start of the NFL season. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL regular season at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBC. The Bills are led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who we’ve also seen plenty of on the golf course over the last year. Allen teamed with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of The Match in June, and he also played in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe in July.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia

Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Rams: Final injury reports

OL Tommy Doyle (foot) TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin) Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams. Notes: CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.
NFL

