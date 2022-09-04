ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
The Associated Press

Perez’s sac fly in 9th lifts Royals to win over Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying run and Perez drove in Drew Waters with the game-winner.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Alabama St-UCLA Preview Capsule

Alabama State (2-0) at UCLA (1-0), Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network) LINE: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: First meeting. The Bruins will try to avoid the mistakes that put them in an early hole against Bowling Green before pulling away for a 45-17 win in their season opener. First-year coach Eddie Robinson Jr. brings the Hornets to the Rose Bowl for UCLA’s first game against a historically Black university and a program from outside the Football Bowl Subdivision.
MONTGOMERY, AL

