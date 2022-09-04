Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Albania Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Iran Over Cyberattack
Albania has ordered Iranian officials out of the country and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into a cyberattack that it concluded was Iranian "state aggression" when it hit the Adriatic coast nation in July. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the expulsion of all Iranian diplomats...
Voice of America
Iran Insists on 'Four Topics' in Nuclear Talks
Tehran — Iran said on Tuesday that, in its protracted talks with major powers to restore its tattered 2015 nuclear deal, it is insisting on resolving "four topics." The four points, addressed by the government spokesman, relate to U.S. assurances a new deal will hold, relief from punishing sanctions and to the U.N. monitoring of Iranian sites.
Voice of America
Biden Says No to Appeals to Designate Russia a State Sponsor of Terror
White House — President Joe Biden has made a final decision to not designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, saying that such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for U.S. support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Biden's one-word response —...
Voice of America
UN Watchdog Says Questions Swirl Over Iran's Nuclear Program
A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is nearing the level where further enrichment could be enough for a nuclear bomb. It also says that Tehran has failed to provide credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites that the U.N. nuclear watchdog has been investigating for years.
Voice of America
Blast in Kabul Kills 2 Russian Embassy Staff, 4 Afghans
Islamabad — A blast near the entrance to the Russian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, Monday killed at least six people, including two employees of the diplomatic mission. An “unidentified terrorist activated an explosive device” when a Russian diplomat stepped outside to announce the names of Afghan visa...
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Voice of America
Government Sources: 21 Separatist Fighters, 6 Jihadists Dead in Yemen Al-Qaida Attack
Aden, Yemen — Twenty-one separatist fighters and six members of al-Qaida's Yemen branch were killed Tuesday in an attack by the jihadist group in the country's south, government and security sources said. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) attacked positions held by the UAE-trained Security Belt group in Abyan...
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges Residents Near Nuclear Plant to Evacuate
Ukraine on Wednesday urged residents living in Russian-occupied areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to flee for their own safety. "I appeal to the residents of the districts adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant ... evacuate! Find a way to get to [Ukrainian] controlled territory," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging service.
Voice of America
Free Press Advocates Criticize US Response to Journalist Killed in West Bank
The State Department has reacted to an Israeli statement on the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, saying the U.S. will press Israel to review the rules of engagement of its forces in the West Bank to take steps to mitigate the risk to journalists and other civilians. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
China-Russia Military Ties Boosted by Invasion of Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven Moscow and Beijing closer, according to a new report that warns of the possibility of Russia and China supporting each other in any future conflict. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Ukraine Security Chief on What's at Stake at Nuclear Plant
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, voiced frustration that Russia remains in control of his nation's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in an interview with VOA's Ukrainian Service. He also warned of the risk of a nuclear catastrophe similar to the Chernobyl nuclear accident in April 1986 that killed dozens of people and forced more than 100,000 to evacuate their homes.
Voice of America
UN Concerned by Russia’s 'Filtration' of Ukrainian Civilians
United nations — A senior U.N. human rights official said Wednesday that her office has verified that Russian soldiers and affiliated groups subject Ukrainian civilians to an invasive process called “filtration,” and called for access to those being detained by Russia. “In cases that our office has...
Voice of America
Pakistan Ex-PM's Comments Over Appointment of Army Chief Fuel Tensions
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the country's coalition government this week of delaying fresh national elections to appoint "a new army chief of their own choice" to protect their alleged corrupt practices and ill-gotten wealth. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his coalition partners and the...
Voice of America
Taliban Claim Media Reform as Journalists Decry Censorship
Taliban leaders are touting the success of so-called media reforms which bar state and private TV channels in Afghanistan from showing programs considered indecent — such as foreign movies or songs by female singers — or any content that is critical of Islam or the Taliban themselves. “Ninety-five...
Voice of America
Venezuela: Armed Forces Make Largest Pot Bust in 10 Years
TIRAYA, Venezuela — The armed forces of Venezuela announced Monday what they characterized as the largest marijuana bust of the past 10 years in the South American country. Members of the armed forces on Saturday intercepted a vessel carrying more than 2.8 metric tons (3.1 US tons) of marijuana, almost 8 kilograms (18 pounds) of cocaine, and extra outboard boat motors off Venezuela's Caribbean coast, said General Domingo Hernández, general commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. He added that the vessel had departed Colombia and was en route to the island of Martinique.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Turns to North Korea?
Ukraine says its forces have liberated another village previously under Russian control. A new US Intelligence report says Russia may purchase ammunition from North Korea. How a love of heavy metal music is helping raise funds for Ukraine.
Voice of America
Document Seized at Trump Home Described Foreign Government's Nuclear Capabilities, Post Says
Washington — A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the...
