TIRAYA, Venezuela — The armed forces of Venezuela announced Monday what they characterized as the largest marijuana bust of the past 10 years in the South American country. Members of the armed forces on Saturday intercepted a vessel carrying more than 2.8 metric tons (3.1 US tons) of marijuana, almost 8 kilograms (18 pounds) of cocaine, and extra outboard boat motors off Venezuela's Caribbean coast, said General Domingo Hernández, general commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. He added that the vessel had departed Colombia and was en route to the island of Martinique.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO