Public Safety

Essence

There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It

Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2

Lucille Chalifoux hiding her face in shame after putting up her children for sale, Chicago, 1948Rare Historical Photos. The recession that the world is facing now is not near as bad as the previous one, especially the one after World War II when people were literally forced to sell their children. Although the United States did not face as much damage as other countries, it has spent a lot helping the allies and military investments. The economy got so out of balance that the people in the lower social class simply could not afford to have children. It was also the high unemployment rate that brought people to the brink of poverty. Many soldiers that came back from the war were not able to find work or support their families.
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Consider This from NPR

In Jackson, Miss., everyday routines can be a challenge. That's what happens when you can't trust your water supply. MALACHI RICHARDSON: Even if there is still low water pressure - like, I think last time, the water is still brown and... KANDI BOULDIN: Yeah. RICHARDSON: ...Dirty. SUMMERS: That's third grader...
JACKSON, MS
Fox News

American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob

The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
GREECE
Michel Martin
NPR

Facing state fraud charges in N.Y., Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday

Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to authorities tomorrow in Manhattan. The right-wing podcaster and former adviser to Donald Trump will face charges linked to his alleged role in a conservative charity called We Build the Wall. Bannon and others are accused of ripping off donors, diverting more than a million dollars from the project for their private use. He denies any wrongdoing. NPR's Brian Mann has been following the case. And, Brian, what's Bannon said about this today?
MANHATTAN, NY
NPR

Steve Bannon prepares to face New York fraud charges

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon is preparing to face New York state charges that he defrauded donors to the nonprofit group We Build the Wall. The move comes just months after Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. NPR's Andrea Bernstein joins us now to discuss the new case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

More women are registering to vote. How could that affect midterms?

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. MARTIN: Then on June 24, the court released the final decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, and there were more protests. In the months that followed, women have been registering to vote in high numbers. So what kind of difference could that make in this year's midterm elections? With us now to discuss is Ronnye Stidvent. She's the director of the Center for Women in Law at the University of Texas, Austin. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Social media can inflame your emotions — and it's a byproduct of its design

If you feel like checking social media leaves you feeling angrier and more outraged, that's not your imagination. Max Fisher has covered the impact of social media around the world for The New York Times, from genocide in Myanmar to COVID misinformation in the U.S. And in his new book, "The Chaos Machine," he describes how the polarizing effect of social media is speeding up.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

Former judge speaks to the significance of a special master for Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Trump got his way this time. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has granted his request for a special master. Now, that person, whomever it turns out to be, will review the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last month. The decision means that federal prosecutors, at least for the time being, will not be able to use those documents in their ongoing investigation into obstruction and mishandling of government secrets. Many of these documents have been classified as top secret. Here to walk us through the significance of this ruling on the special master is retired federal Judge Vaughn Walker - good to speak with you, judge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss

The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
POTUS
NPR

A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials

The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party, called a special master, review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
POTUS

