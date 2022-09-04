Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News panel freaks out after book-banning crusade leads to Bible being pulled from Texas schools
A panel of Fox News hosts expressed outrage on Thursday after one Texas school district temporarily removed the Bible for review during a push by conservatives to ban certain school books. Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany reported the news on the Outnumbered program. She said Anne Frank's diary is also...
Essence
There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It
Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2
Lucille Chalifoux hiding her face in shame after putting up her children for sale, Chicago, 1948Rare Historical Photos. The recession that the world is facing now is not near as bad as the previous one, especially the one after World War II when people were literally forced to sell their children. Although the United States did not face as much damage as other countries, it has spent a lot helping the allies and military investments. The economy got so out of balance that the people in the lower social class simply could not afford to have children. It was also the high unemployment rate that brought people to the brink of poverty. Many soldiers that came back from the war were not able to find work or support their families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas school district pulls the Bible, The Bluest Eye and other books from library
A Texas school district is scrambling to remove books from its library shelves ahead of the fall semester, after they were challenged by parents and community members. Among the books removed are a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and the Bible.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
In Jackson, Miss., everyday routines can be a challenge. That's what happens when you can't trust your water supply. MALACHI RICHARDSON: Even if there is still low water pressure - like, I think last time, the water is still brown and... KANDI BOULDIN: Yeah. RICHARDSON: ...Dirty. SUMMERS: That's third grader...
NPR
A.M. Homes on writing about characters that have different set of values from her
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author A.M. Homes about her new book, The Unfolding, which focuses on a Republican power broker between election night 2008 and Inauguration Day in January 2009. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The author A.M. Homes often writes about characters that have a very different set of values...
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lies, falsehoods and "vacuous truths": GOP explores a new realm of absolute emptiness
As the midterm elections bear down on us like a falling piano, I've been reflecting on the current information environment. Republican nominees in about half the country's gubernatorial races continue to dismiss the results of the 2020 election, and in at least four key swing states there's a good chance the next vote count will be overseen by an election denier.
NPR
A suspect is found dead, the other is at large, following a mass stabbing in Canada
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to reporter Mickey Djuric of the Canadian Press, about a series of stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. Ten people are dead and 18 were injured. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Authorities in Canada believe two brothers were behind a mass killing in the province of Saskatchewan....
NPR
A New Mexico judge cites insurrection in barring a county commissioner from office
A county official in New Mexico who was convicted of entering a restricted area during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol must be immediately removed from office for his involvement in an insurrection, a judge decided Tuesday. District Court Judge Francis Mathew ruled that Couy Griffin, an Otero...
NPR
Facing state fraud charges in N.Y., Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday
Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to authorities tomorrow in Manhattan. The right-wing podcaster and former adviser to Donald Trump will face charges linked to his alleged role in a conservative charity called We Build the Wall. Bannon and others are accused of ripping off donors, diverting more than a million dollars from the project for their private use. He denies any wrongdoing. NPR's Brian Mann has been following the case. And, Brian, what's Bannon said about this today?
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, a low-income apartment complex is being demolished to build a new mix-use development. Virginia Holland is a mother of six and is being forced to look for a new place to live. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being...
NPR
Two-thirds of independents say they don't want Trump to run for president
The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida estate has thrust him back into the spotlight as he continues to hint at another run for president in 2024. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DONALD TRUMP: We're going to take back America. Take back America. And in 2024, most importantly, we are...
NPR
Steve Bannon prepares to face New York fraud charges
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon is preparing to face New York state charges that he defrauded donors to the nonprofit group We Build the Wall. The move comes just months after Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena by the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. NPR's Andrea Bernstein joins us now to discuss the new case.
NPR
More women are registering to vote. How could that affect midterms?
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. Bans off our bodies. MARTIN: Then on June 24, the court released the final decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, and there were more protests. In the months that followed, women have been registering to vote in high numbers. So what kind of difference could that make in this year's midterm elections? With us now to discuss is Ronnye Stidvent. She's the director of the Center for Women in Law at the University of Texas, Austin. Thank you so much for being with us this morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Social media can inflame your emotions — and it's a byproduct of its design
If you feel like checking social media leaves you feeling angrier and more outraged, that's not your imagination. Max Fisher has covered the impact of social media around the world for The New York Times, from genocide in Myanmar to COVID misinformation in the U.S. And in his new book, "The Chaos Machine," he describes how the polarizing effect of social media is speeding up.
NPR
Former judge speaks to the significance of a special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
Former President Trump got his way this time. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has granted his request for a special master. Now, that person, whomever it turns out to be, will review the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last month. The decision means that federal prosecutors, at least for the time being, will not be able to use those documents in their ongoing investigation into obstruction and mishandling of government secrets. Many of these documents have been classified as top secret. Here to walk us through the significance of this ruling on the special master is retired federal Judge Vaughn Walker - good to speak with you, judge.
NPR
News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
NPR
A judge grants Trump's special master request to review Mar-a-Lago materials
The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party, called a special master, review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
Comments / 0