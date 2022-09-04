ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Just a quick warning - this episode does contain mention of pregnancy loss. THOMPSON: The TV cartoon "Bluey" is a hit with young children, but it's also found a devoted following among their parents, who've embraced the show's emotional depth, as well as its messages about creativity, collaboration and learning through play. I'm Stephen Thompson, and today we're talking about "Bluey" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR

'Playground Politica' is an ode to popstar Netta's childhood in Nigeria

NETTA: (Singing) Take me back to Nigeria, 1999. Back then I was happier... Back in the early '90s, my parents traveled to Nigeria for work dealing with transportation of water. And we were learning as kids in an international school. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PLAYGROUND POLITICA") NETTA: (Singing) I'm so high...
NPR

A new novel honors the forgotten — and possibly murdered — Lucrezia de Medici

Maggie O'Farrell's last novel, "Hamnet," blew me away. It is the story of the only son of William Shakespeare about whom little is known. And O'Farrell set out to imagine who he was, how he died, and whether Hamnet's short life might have inspired one of his father's greatest plays. Well, her new novel takes on a different time and place, Renaissance Italy, but it also centres on a real person about whom little is known and whose young life was also cut short. It is titled "The Marriage Portrait," and it opens with the following three-sentence historical note.
NPR

News brief: special master request granted, Uvalde students, Britain's Liz Truss

The Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified materials has hit a temporary roadblock. A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Trump's request to have an independent third party called a special master review the materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Prosecutors now have to stop using that material in their investigation until the special master's work is done.
NPR

Liz Truss officially takes over as the U.K.'s prime minister

Liz Truss is Britain's fourth prime minister in six years, and the third woman to take on the role. She succeeded Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader on Monday. Liz Truss is now officially Britain's fourth prime minister in six years and the third woman to take on the role. She starts the job at a time when the U.K. is already facing serious economic and energy issues as Willem Marx reports from London.
NPR

Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson

Britain's Conservative Party announced that Foreign Minister Liz Truss will serve as the nation's next prime minister. She has a lot of work to do in these troubling political and economic times. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Liz Truss is Great Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
NPR

Social media can inflame your emotions — and it's a byproduct of its design

If you feel like checking social media leaves you feeling angrier and more outraged, that's not your imagination. Max Fisher has covered the impact of social media around the world for The New York Times, from genocide in Myanmar to COVID misinformation in the U.S. And in his new book, "The Chaos Machine," he describes how the polarizing effect of social media is speeding up.
NPR

Will South Koreans get a say in whether a boy band is exempt from military service?

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Will the people of South Korea really get a say in whether the world's most popular boy band is exempt from military service? BTS already received a special deferment, so instead of serving the mandatory 18 months by the time they turn 28, they can wait until they're 30. The two oldest members are now 29, so the debate continues. A recent survey by a local newspaper found 57% of those polled think they shouldn't have to serve, but the choice is yet to come. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

The upsets and surprises of this year's U.S. Open

During the first week at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams made her exit, and the top two men's seeds were knocked out. An American is through to the quarterfinals, so will this end the U.S. drought?. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right. The U.S. Open tennis championships are suddenly all about...
NPR

On Independence Day, Brazil's president plans to flaunt his military ties

It's independence day in Brazil, and the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, plans to use today's celebration to flaunt his close ties to the armed forces. This comes amid growing concerns that Bolsonaro will refuse to leave office if he loses next month's presidential election. For more, we're joined by John Otis, who covers Brazil for NPR. John, what's supposed to happen today?
NPR

Consider This from NPR

In Jackson, Miss., everyday routines can be a challenge. That's what happens when you can't trust your water supply. MALACHI RICHARDSON: Even if there is still low water pressure - like, I think last time, the water is still brown and... KANDI BOULDIN: Yeah. RICHARDSON: ...Dirty. SUMMERS: That's third grader...
NPR

Sweating keeps you cool, but climate change is making it harder

Our bodies couldn't endure the summer heat without sweating. But as the climate gets hotter, sweat isn't cooling us off like it used to. This summer, NPR's Science Desk has been looking into the science of sweat. As the planet gets hotter, it turns out perspiration isn't what it used to be. And even though we've gotten used to checking the outdoor temperature or even humidity, there could be another measurement to pay close attention to. In the final installment of this sweat series, climate reporter Lauren Sommer has this look at what the future may hold for the human body's ability to cool down effectively.
