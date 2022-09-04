Read full article on original website
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Pakistan floods: before-and-after images show extent of devastation
New satellite images show the extent of the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding and rains in Pakistan. The images, from Planet Labs and Maxar, show swaths of green fields, villages and buildings before monsoonal rains and flooding began lashing the country in June. Satellite images reveal the same areas months...
Pakistan pleads for international help as parts of country 'resemble a small ocean'
Pakistan is racing to prevent further loss of life as it reels from one of its worst climate disasters with floodwater threatening to cover up to a third of the country of 220 million people by the end of the monsoon season.
Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped
Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced
Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
Pakistan not to blame for climate crisis-fuelled flooding, says PM Shehbaz Sharif
Sharif’s climate change minister called the flooding a ‘climate catastrophe’ and said the south Asian nation was ‘paying the price’ for western use of fossil fuels
Queen ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods
The Queen has said she is “deeply saddened” by widespread flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan this summer.The country has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging nearly one million homes.The death toll is reported to be at least 1,061 people.The Queen has sent a message to the President of Pakistan following the floods across the country:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 29, 2022In a message to the country’s president, Arif Alvi, the Queen said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life...
PHOTOS: A third of Pakistan is under water in catastrophic floods
Some 33 million people are affected by this summer's floods — the result of what U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres calls a "monsoon on steroids." He calls the flooding a "climate catastrophe."
More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan
A “monster monsoon” barreled down on Pakistan, destroying entire villages and displacing more than 3 million people. The heavy rain that began in June is causing flash floods all along the Indus River, from the north of the country to the south. Rescuers are using any means, and in one case, even some rope and a bed frame, to pull people to safety. The government is calling on the international community for help, saying they can’t cope with the disaster on their own.Aug. 28, 2022.
Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die
SEHWAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
Enormity of Pakistan floods viewed from space
The scope and severity of the flooding in Pakistan from two months of unusually heavy monsoon rains is drawing comparisons to the devastating rains of 2010. In some respects, it may exceed that benchmark. The big picture: The flooding is especially severe in Sindh and Balochistan provinces in the country's...
‘Monsoon on Steroids’ Destroys Nearly Half of Pakistan’s Cotton
Devastating monsoon floods in Pakistan have flushed away 45 percent of its cotton crops, dealing another blow to a country already standing at the financial precipice, minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters Tuesday. Capping three months of torrential rainfall, the unprecedented floodwaters have plunged one-third of the South Asian nation underwater, killing more than 1,100 people and destroying a million homes to date. At least 33 million people, or 15 percent of Pakistan’s population, are impacted by the damage, which early estimates place at over $10 billion of building, infrastructure, agricultural and livestock loss. “I think it is going to be...
Engineers breach Pakistan lake as flood misery grows for millions
Engineers breached Pakistan's biggest freshwater lake to drain water threatening nearby towns, officials said Monday, as heavy rain poured misery on millions affected by the country's worst floods in history. Nearly a third of Pakistan is under water—an area the size of the United Kingdom—following months of record monsoon rains...
