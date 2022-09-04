ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
The Independent

Pakistan attempts another breach in biggest lake even as 100,000 people displaced

Pakistan’s biggest lake might burst its banks after a last-ditch effort to drain its water in a controlled manner failed, a senior official has warned, even though the breach displaced up to 100,000 people from their homes. Lake Manchar in the southeastern Sindh province in Pakistan has had its water levels rise to dangerously high levels, especially because of the unprecedented monsoons that have claimed the lives of more than 1300 people in the country.Pakistan breached Manchar Lake over the weekend, displacing up to 100,000 people from their homes. A minister said that it was aimed at saving more...
The Independent

Queen ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods

The Queen has said she is “deeply saddened” by widespread flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan this summer.The country has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging nearly one million homes.The death toll is reported to be at least 1,061 people.The Queen has sent a message to the President of Pakistan following the floods across the country:— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 29, 2022In a message to the country’s president, Arif Alvi, the Queen said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life...
NBC News

More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

A “monster monsoon” barreled down on Pakistan, destroying entire villages and displacing more than 3 million people. The heavy rain that began in June is causing flash floods all along the Indus River, from the north of the country to the south. Rescuers are using any means, and in one case, even some rope and a bed frame, to pull people to safety. The government is calling on the international community for help, saying they can’t cope with the disaster on their own.Aug. 28, 2022.
Axios

Enormity of Pakistan floods viewed from space

The scope and severity of the flooding in Pakistan from two months of unusually heavy monsoon rains is drawing comparisons to the devastating rains of 2010. In some respects, it may exceed that benchmark. The big picture: The flooding is especially severe in Sindh and Balochistan provinces in the country's...
Sourcing Journal

‘Monsoon on Steroids’ Destroys Nearly Half of Pakistan’s Cotton

Devastating monsoon floods in Pakistan have flushed away 45 percent of its cotton crops, dealing another blow to a country already standing at the financial precipice, minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters Tuesday. Capping three months of torrential rainfall, the unprecedented floodwaters have plunged one-third of the South Asian nation underwater, killing more than 1,100 people and destroying a million homes to date. At least 33 million people, or 15 percent of Pakistan’s population, are impacted by the damage, which early estimates place at over $10 billion of building, infrastructure, agricultural and livestock loss. “I think it is going to be...
Vice

How the 1947 Partition of India Affected Future Generations

How does one remember one’s past – a past marked by bloodshed and the burning down of one’s ancestral home, violent riots and carnage during one of the largest forced migrations of the 20th century?. Arman Khan, Rimal Farrukh. The Partition of British India took place in...
Phys.org

Engineers breach Pakistan lake as flood misery grows for millions

Engineers breached Pakistan's biggest freshwater lake to drain water threatening nearby towns, officials said Monday, as heavy rain poured misery on millions affected by the country's worst floods in history. Nearly a third of Pakistan is under water—an area the size of the United Kingdom—following months of record monsoon rains...
