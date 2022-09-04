ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Just a quick warning - this episode does contain mention of pregnancy loss. THOMPSON: The TV cartoon "Bluey" is a hit with young children, but it's also found a devoted following among their parents, who've embraced the show's emotional depth, as well as its messages about creativity, collaboration and learning through play. I'm Stephen Thompson, and today we're talking about "Bluey" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’

A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Lizzo
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'

Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

'Playground Politica' is an ode to popstar Netta's childhood in Nigeria

NETTA: (Singing) Take me back to Nigeria, 1999. Back then I was happier... Back in the early '90s, my parents traveled to Nigeria for work dealing with transportation of water. And we were learning as kids in an international school. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PLAYGROUND POLITICA") NETTA: (Singing) I'm so high...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NPR

A news anchor showed signs of a stroke on air, but her colleagues caught them early

An Oklahoma news anchor is recovering after she began showing signs of a stroke while on air Saturday morning. Julie Chin, of the NBC affiliate news station KJRH, said she first began losing vision in part of her eye, then her hand and arm went numb. Then, while she was doing a segment on NASA's delayed Artemis launch, she began having difficulty reading the teleprompter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy