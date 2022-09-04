Read full article on original website
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Just a quick warning - this episode does contain mention of pregnancy loss. THOMPSON: The TV cartoon "Bluey" is a hit with young children, but it's also found a devoted following among their parents, who've embraced the show's emotional depth, as well as its messages about creativity, collaboration and learning through play. I'm Stephen Thompson, and today we're talking about "Bluey" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NME
Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’
A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
CMT
CMT Premiere: Kelli Belles Reveals Her Self-Sufficient Side In "Man Outta Me" Music Video
Fast-rising country artist Kelli Belles proves she's an independent woman with a fierce go-getter attitude in the recently (Sept. 7) released music video for her single, "Man Outta Me." The Nebraska native known for her old-world storytelling soul and modern country flair penned the progressive single alongside Liam Slater. Together...
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
NPR
'Playground Politica' is an ode to popstar Netta's childhood in Nigeria
NETTA: (Singing) Take me back to Nigeria, 1999. Back then I was happier... Back in the early '90s, my parents traveled to Nigeria for work dealing with transportation of water. And we were learning as kids in an international school. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PLAYGROUND POLITICA") NETTA: (Singing) I'm so high...
NPR
Thomas the Tank Engine and Peppa Pig welcome friends with autism and 2 mommies
Two beloved children's TV shows are adding diverse new characters that reflect real people more fully: Thomas & Friends will have its first autistic train character, and Peppa Pig included a same-sex couple in an episode that aired in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Bruno the Brake Car — a...
NPR
Does controversy sell movie tickets? The cast of 'Don't Worry Darling' might find out
The 2022 Venice Film Festival started a little over a week ago, and one film has dominated much of the conversation — not because of its cinematography, editing or script, but because of reported behind-the-scenes drama that's stolen the spotlight. Related Story: Looking ahead to some of the most...
NME
Watch Mark Ronson and Violet Grohl cover ‘Valerie’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Mark Ronson and Violet Grohl covered ‘Valerie’ at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium tonight (September 3). The memorial gig featured a stacked line-up of some of music’s biggest names, as legends from across the musical spectrum came together to honour the late Foo Fighters drummer.
Kane Brown Teases ‘Thank God’ Music Video With Some Dreamy Behind-the-Scenes Shots [Pictures]
Just a couple of days after Kane Brown posted a teaser clip of "Thank God," his upcoming duet with his wife Katelyn, the singer is sharing a glimpse into the song's music video. He posted a series of behind-the-scenes shots and outtakes from the video shoot on his social channels on Monday (Sept. 5).
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
NME
Biig Piig shares new single ‘Kerosene’ and announces London and Dublin gigs
Biig Piig has shared her latest single ‘Kerosene’ and announced details of a series of live shows in London and Dublin – you can listen to her new track below. The song follows on from the Irish artist’s June single ‘Fun’, which was subsequently remixed by Yuné Pinku.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Has Taken Viewers “Home” With Its Two Theme Songs
If you find yourself singing along to Hallmark Channel on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET, you might want to know who sings the theme song for Chesapeake Shores, the TV drama currently airing its sixth and final season. Article continues below advertisement. As it turns out, Chesapeake Shores changed...
NPR
A news anchor showed signs of a stroke on air, but her colleagues caught them early
An Oklahoma news anchor is recovering after she began showing signs of a stroke while on air Saturday morning. Julie Chin, of the NBC affiliate news station KJRH, said she first began losing vision in part of her eye, then her hand and arm went numb. Then, while she was doing a segment on NASA's delayed Artemis launch, she began having difficulty reading the teleprompter.
jambroadcasting.com
Watch Jon Batiste, Diane Warren and an animated Pentatonix get their groove back in “Sweet” video
The members of Pentatonix are now cartoon characters, appearing in the new video for “Sweet,” their collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste and legendary songwriter Diane Warren. In the video, the world has “forgotten how to play music” and is “out of tune.” A plane flies across the...
NPR
Encore: Werner Herzog's new novel is a story of the jungle and obsession and delusion
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with filmmaker Werner Herzog about his debut novel, The Twilight World. It tells the story of Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese soldier who kept fighting decades after the end of WWII. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog turned 80 years old yesterday, and he's still trying...
NPR
A new novel honors the forgotten — and possibly murdered — Lucrezia de Medici
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Maggie O'Farrell about her novel The Marriage Portrait, an imagined account of the life of Lucrezia de' Medici, who was rumored to have been murdered by her husband. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Maggie O'Farrell's last novel, "Hamnet," blew me away. It is the story...
Wes Freed, Visual Artist Who Designed Drive-By Truckers’ Albums, Dead at 58
Wes Freed, the visual artist whose surreal Southern-gothic images of shadowy figures, ominous owls, and black flamingos adorned album covers by Drive-By Truckers, has died at 58. Freed was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in January and a GoFundMe campaign was underway to help pay for his treatment. The band’s publicist confirmed Freed’s death to Rolling Stone.
