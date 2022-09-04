Ashley Tisdale’s Bridal Party Included Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale ‘s friendship dates back to the actors’ Disney days. The pair may have played onscreen enemies, but their relationship in real life couldn’t be farther from the opposite. Tisdale and Hudgens are so close that Vanessa Hudgens ended up becoming one of Tisdale’s bridesmaids.

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale | Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens was part of Ashley Tisdale’s bridal party

Disney Channel co-stars don’t always become great friends years after their stints on the network end. Tisdale and Hudgens played Sharpay and Gabriella in High School Musical.

The pair bonded during their time on set and became lifelong friends. It, therefore, makes sense why Tisdale would want her best friend by her side on her big day. Hudgens told PEOPLE in 2014 that she was going to Tisdale’s bachelorette party.

The star confided with the outlet that Tisdale’s bachelorette party was her first. However, she admitted she wasn’t responsible for planning the festivities but noted that she was “going for the good times.”

Hudgens expressed her thrill for her friend, saying, “It’s so exciting. And it’s so crazy because I just think of us as having fun and being silly and the fact that she is getting married. My mind is kind of exploding.”

Speaking at the Candies’ Foundation’s National Day To Prevent Teen Pregnancy event, Hudgens said she would do her own makeup. She said, “A good cat eye and a bold lip are super simple and easy.” Tisdale also confirmed to Hollywood Life in July 2014 that Hudgens was a part of the party, saying, “Yes. She is a bridesmaid.”

A look at Ashley Tisdale’s wedding

Tisdale met her husband, Christopher French , in December 2012. The pair dated for nearly a year before French popped the question in August 2013 on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building. Tisdale shared the exciting news with her fans on Twitter, writing, “Best night of my life. We’re on top of the world.”

The actor wore a lovely white gown with a beautiful flower wreath during the wedding ceremony. She announced the news of her nuptials via Instagram, writing, “Best day of my life! Introducing Mr. and Mrs. French Sept 8, 2014. ”

A source told E! Online that the wedding was attended by about 100 guests at a private estate. The guests reportedly tossed white flower petals at the happy duo after they were pronounced man and wife. The couple tried to make the event private and had the guests gather in a separate location.

Tisdale had been very mum about her nuptials before telling Hollywood Life, “I don’t really talk much about it, as it is very private, but it is a very exciting time for me.”

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens met a year before ‘High School Musical’

Tisdale told US Weekly in 2019 that she and Hudgens met a year before appearing in High School Musical . Tisdale clarified the misconception that High School Musical was responsible for them crossing paths.

She said, “We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial, and from that day on, we were super close.” Tisdale and Hudgens often speak positively of one another in interviews and always have the best things to say about the other. Hudgens said in 2017 that she could see Tisdale being in her life forever.

They also support each other’s projects. In 2013, Tisdale showed up for Hudgens during the premiere of Spring Breakers . That same year, E! gave them a reality special, Vanessa & Ashley: Inner Circle, which followed the duo’s daily lives.

