ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashley Tisdale’s Bridal Party Included Vanessa Hudgens

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale ‘s friendship dates back to the actors’ Disney days. The pair may have played onscreen enemies, but their relationship in real life couldn’t be farther from the opposite. Tisdale and Hudgens are so close that Vanessa Hudgens ended up becoming one of Tisdale’s bridesmaids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwsIv_0hi8spTQ00
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale | Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens was part of Ashley Tisdale’s bridal party

Disney Channel co-stars don’t always become great friends years after their stints on the network end. Tisdale and Hudgens played Sharpay and Gabriella in High School Musical.

The pair bonded during their time on set and became lifelong friends. It, therefore, makes sense why Tisdale would want her best friend by her side on her big day. Hudgens told PEOPLE in 2014 that she was going to Tisdale’s bachelorette party.

The star confided with the outlet that Tisdale’s bachelorette party was her first. However, she admitted she wasn’t responsible for planning the festivities but noted that she was “going for the good times.”

Hudgens expressed her thrill for her friend, saying, “It’s so exciting. And it’s so crazy because I just think of us as having fun and being silly and the fact that she is getting married. My mind is kind of exploding.”

Speaking at the Candies’ Foundation’s National Day To Prevent Teen Pregnancy event, Hudgens said she would do her own makeup. She said, “A good cat eye and a bold lip are super simple and easy.” Tisdale also confirmed to Hollywood Life in July 2014 that Hudgens was a part of the party, saying, “Yes. She is a bridesmaid.”

A look at Ashley Tisdale’s wedding

Tisdale met her husband, Christopher French , in December 2012. The pair dated for nearly a year before French popped the question in August 2013 on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building. Tisdale shared the exciting news with her fans on Twitter, writing, “Best night of my life. We’re on top of the world.”

The actor wore a lovely white gown with a beautiful flower wreath during the wedding ceremony. She announced the news of her nuptials via Instagram, writing, “Best day of my life! Introducing Mr. and Mrs. French Sept 8, 2014. ”

A source told E! Online that the wedding was attended by about 100 guests at a private estate. The guests reportedly tossed white flower petals at the happy duo after they were pronounced man and wife. The couple tried to make the event private and had the guests gather in a separate location.

Tisdale had been very mum about her nuptials before telling Hollywood Life, “I don’t really talk much about it, as it is very private, but it is a very exciting time for me.”

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens met a year before ‘High School Musical’

Tisdale told US Weekly in 2019 that she and Hudgens met a year before appearing in High School Musical . Tisdale clarified the misconception that High School Musical was responsible for them crossing paths.

She said, “We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial, and from that day on, we were super close.” Tisdale and Hudgens often speak positively of one another in interviews and always have the best things to say about the other. Hudgens said in 2017 that she could see Tisdale being in her life forever.

They also support each other’s projects. In 2013, Tisdale showed up for Hudgens during the premiere of Spring Breakers . That same year, E! gave them a reality special, Vanessa & Ashley: Inner Circle, which followed the duo’s daily lives.

RELATED: Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel ‘Hated Each Other’ During ‘High School Musical’

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops

Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Ashley Tisdale
Person
Lucas Grabeel
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’

Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bridal Party#Wedding#Us Weekly#Disney Channel
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice

Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
MONTANA STATE
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jenna Dewan Rocks Daisy Dukes, Leopard Print Swimsuit On Beach With Son Callum

Hovering at the beach! Jenna Dewan, 41, posted a sweet collection of pics of her doing just that with her youngest child Callum, 2. “Actual footage of me helicopter parenting our child who will run directly into the waves no problem,” the Step Up star captioned the August 17 post. In nine photos, the talented dancer and actress was seen in a stylish short-shorts ensemble during a beach trip, following her curious 2-year-old and hovering protectively as he frolicked in the shallow waves.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

174K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy