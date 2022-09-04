‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Is Not ‘Surprised’ Jason Isn’t Ready to Get Engaged

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues with Fantasy Suites week next, and Gabby Windey continues to get to know Jason Alabaster . Jason and Gabby connected early on thanks to their mutual love of therapy, and their relationship continues to grow. But recently, Gabby commented on Jason stating he wasn’t ready for an engagement by the show’s end.

Jason Alabaster said he’s not ready for engagement on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster became fan favorites on The Bachelorette Season 19. They established a connection early on, and Gabby met Jason’s family during his hometown date. Jason’s family appeared to really love Gabby even when Gabby asked them what they thought of their polar opposite personalities.

At the end of the date, Jason privately talked to his mother about Gabby and the entire process. “I’m trying to stay true to myself and taking it one day at a time and not rushing,” he shared. “And I could never see myself getting engaged. It’s just not realistic to me. As much as you know you have feelings for somebody or whatever, that’s just not something I can see myself doing at this point. Maybe it’ll change in the next two weeks, but I need space to process everything that’s happened. Right now, that’s how I feel.”

Gabby Windey said she’s not ‘surprised’ he wasn’t ready

Gabby Windey spoke about Jason Alabaster on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast . “Jason and I are so different in that he’s much more reserved than I am,” Gabby shared. “He was pretty open about the process being difficult for him.” She then noted she’s an extrovert who “loves attention,” and he’s not like that.

“Going into his hometown, I was just like, do you think that Jason and I are too different, basically, in just the way that we present ourselves to the world?” she added. Gabby then noted his family “reassured her,” which was “so nice.”

As for the engagement comments, Gabby said she wasn’t surprised. “It was a little bit of like an ‘eee,’ like, what?” she noted. “I can’t say I was really surprised, definitely. I think that we just hadn’t really had the time and space to talk about it because up until this point, we had our one-on-one, which was pretty early. No need to talk about an engagement then. And then time just kind of disappears.”

Jason Alabaster and Gabby Windey are headed to ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites next

While Jason Alabaster might not be ready for an engagement at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19, Gabby Windey’s taking him to Fantasy Suites. Gabby’s still dating Jason, Erich Schwer, and Johnny DePhillipo after hometowns.

The new teaser suggests major drama during the two-night Fantasy Suites event. “Who will check out of their Fantasy Suite?” the voiceover states. A scene with Gabby shows her pressing her forehead against Erich’s. Another voiceover of Gabby’s states, “He’s not ready. Am I too broken for anyone to love?”

Do Gabby’s tears relate to Jason, Erich, or Johnny? We’ll find out.

