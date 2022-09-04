Cloudflare blocks forum Kiwi Farms due to increase in threats that pose an "immediate threat to human life"

Read full article on original website
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Potential impact of judge allowing special master review of documents in Trump case
A federal judge has granted former President Trump's request for an independent expert known as a special master to review documents seized by the FBI in its Mar-a-Lago search last month. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins "Red and Blue" with more on what this means and what to expect.
Report finds nuclear document seized in Mar-a-Lago Search
The Washington Post reports that a sensitive document on another country's nuclear capabilities was found during the FBI's search of former President Trump's home. Meanwhile, CBS News has obtained a review of issues the Department of Homeland Security faced while trying to vet Afghan evacuees. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.
How a Denver jury determined an "accident" on an African safari was murder
This story was originally published on April 15, 2022. It was updated on September 7, 2022. Larry Rudolph, who ran a ran a multimillion dollar dental empire in Pittsburgh, and his wife Bianca, both skilled big game hunters, traveled to a favorite location — Kafue National Park in Zambia in 2016. No one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home, or that journey would end years later before a jury in a Denver federal court where they heard allegations of a cover-up, fraud, and an affair Dr. Rudolph had with his office manager, Lori Milliron.
Attacker and girlfriend 'planned' attempted hit on Argentine VP
The man accused of trying to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner last week planned the attack with his girlfriend, according to preliminary charges filed by a judge, local media reported Wednesday. The charges seen by media Wednesday are preliminary and can still be modified, but they mark the first official charge that the attack on Kirchner was premeditated.
Suspect arrested in Canada stabbing attack
After an intensive manhunt, Myles Sanderson, the suspect in a mass stabbing in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, is now in custody, according to authorities.
Video shows fake elector in alleged Georgia election system breach
Newly-obtained security footage from Coffee County, Georgia shows a fake Trump elector allowing computer technicians into an elections office before a reported data breach of voting machines in January 2021. Atlanta Journal-Constitution elections reporter Mark Niesse joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his reporting on this story.
Victims of deadly stabbing spree in Canada identified
As police continued to search for the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly series of stabbings in Saskatchewan over the weekend, officials in the Canadian province on Wednesday released the names of the 10 people killed during the attack. Nine of the 10 victims belonged to James Smith Cree...
DHS officials lacked "critical data" when vetting Afghan evacuees, watchdog finds
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lacked "critical data to properly screen, vet and inspect" Afghan evacuees after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, according to a report issued by the department's watchdog and obtained by CBS News. The 34-page report by the DHS Office of the Inspector...
