ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cloudflare blocks forum Kiwi Farms due to increase in threats that pose an "immediate threat to human life"

By Gina Martinez, Emily Mae Czachor
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Report finds nuclear document seized in Mar-a-Lago Search

The Washington Post reports that a sensitive document on another country's nuclear capabilities was found during the FBI's search of former President Trump's home. Meanwhile, CBS News has obtained a review of issues the Department of Homeland Security faced while trying to vet Afghan evacuees. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

How a Denver jury determined an "accident" on an African safari was murder

This story was originally published on April 15, 2022. It was updated on September 7, 2022. Larry Rudolph, who ran a ran a multimillion dollar dental empire in Pittsburgh, and his wife Bianca, both skilled big game hunters, traveled to a favorite location — Kafue National Park in Zambia in 2016. No one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home, or that journey would end years later before a jury in a Denver federal court where they heard allegations of a cover-up, fraud, and an affair Dr. Rudolph had with his office manager, Lori Milliron.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwi Farms#Hate Speech#Online Harassment#Transgender People
AFP

Attacker and girlfriend 'planned' attempted hit on Argentine VP

The man accused of trying to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner last week planned the attack with his girlfriend, according to preliminary charges filed by a judge, local media reported Wednesday. The charges seen by media Wednesday are preliminary and can still be modified, but they mark the first official charge that the attack on Kirchner was premeditated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Victims of deadly stabbing spree in Canada identified

As police continued to search for the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly series of stabbings in Saskatchewan over the weekend, officials in the Canadian province on Wednesday released the names of the 10 people killed during the attack. Nine of the 10 victims belonged to James Smith Cree...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS News

CBS News

537K+
Followers
65K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy