Read full article on original website
Related
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
California wildfires spreading as state gets walloped by brutal heat wave
A series of wildfires are spreading throughout California as the state battles one of the worst heat waves in its history. On Wednesday, the wildfires were burning out of control in Southern California and the Sierra Nevada, forcing evacuations. The deadly Fairview Fire grew to nearly 10,000 acres near the...
Still Burning After 7 Weeks, Idaho's Largest Active Wildfire Reaches Over 105,000 Acres
SALMON - The largest wildfire seen in Idaho this year is still growing more than seven weeks after it was first reported on July 17. As of Monday evening, the Moose Fire had burned an estimated 105,322 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is located approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Expect a lot more smoke in Central Oregon the next 2 days
The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest grew to 18,143 acres Tuesday and a Red Flag Warning could cause it to grow. People in Central Oregon should expect a lot more smoke in the next couple of days. It could reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows
LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
Massive Florida alligator seen strapped to back of SUV
Drivers along a Florida Interstate were in for a surprising sight when they happened upon a massive alligator hitching a ride on the back of an SUV. On Labor Day weekend, Karen Kress was driving along I-95 in Brevard County when she snapped a picture of an alligator tied to the rear of the Chevy SUV. Kress said she was going 70-mph when she spotted the scaly reptile.
The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim
Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
Energy Emergency Alert 3 issued to conserve state power grid
The operator of the state's power grid has just issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3, meaning rolling blackouts could be imminent and calling for maximum conservation efforts by all residents Tuesday as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record-high temperatures.The California Independent System Operator initially issued an Energy Emergency Alert 1, then upped it to a 2, in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m. it was announced it had become an Energy Emergency Alert 3. The alert means the state's power grid manager is requesting emergency supplies from all resources...
Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast
As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
Steamboat from 1870 wreck reappears in Missouri River
A famous steamboat that sank in the 19th century reappears from time to time in the Missouri River.
2 die in Illinois house explosion
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year
A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
Environmental activist warns of 'dire' electricity crisis in California: 'Incompetence piled on ideology'
Environmental Progress founder Michael Shellenberger issued a warning about the dangers California may see what with several counties enduring blackouts and the state facing electricity shortages. On "America Reports," Wednesday, Shellenberger argued California's leadership was operating out of "incompetence piled on ideology," as electricity shortages come following Governor Gavin Newsom's electric vehicle push.
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
Crews clean up homeless camps in Jefferson County
A community outreach team and Jefferson County officials cleaned up a homeless camp on the south side of Clear Creek near Gold Strike Park. Crews cleaned up more than four dumpsters full of trash and debris. It cost $16,000 to clean up the area.
PLANetizen
The Nation's Largest Wind Farm: Planned in Wyoming, Built for California
The Los Angeles Times recently published a big, interactive feature about plans to build the largest wind farm in the United States—and ship the electricity to California via a 732-mile power line. Sammy Roth reports on location for story to detail the tensions between the press need for renewable...
Fox News
785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16