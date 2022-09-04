ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Expect a lot more smoke in Central Oregon the next 2 days

The Cedar Creek Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest grew to 18,143 acres Tuesday and a Red Flag Warning could cause it to grow. People in Central Oregon should expect a lot more smoke in the next couple of days. It could reach “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level.
ENVIRONMENT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Governor invokes Conflagration Act as Sturgill Fire grows

LOSTINE, OR —(Press release from Sept. 5) Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Sturgill Fire burning south of the community of Lostine in Wallowa County. This declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources and take unified command. The fire is currently estimated to be 12,000 acres in size, and the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for areas near the fire.
OREGON STATE
Fox News

Massive Florida alligator seen strapped to back of SUV

Drivers along a Florida Interstate were in for a surprising sight when they happened upon a massive alligator hitching a ride on the back of an SUV. On Labor Day weekend, Karen Kress was driving along I-95 in Brevard County when she snapped a picture of an alligator tied to the rear of the Chevy SUV. Kress said she was going 70-mph when she spotted the scaly reptile.
FLORIDA STATE
Bluegrass Live

Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage

The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
CBS LA

Energy Emergency Alert 3 issued to conserve state power grid

The operator of the state's power grid has just issued an Energy Emergency Alert 3, meaning rolling blackouts could be imminent and calling for maximum conservation efforts by all residents Tuesday as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record-high temperatures.The California Independent System Operator initially issued an Energy Emergency Alert 1, then upped it to a 2, in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m. it was announced it had become an Energy Emergency Alert 3. The alert means the state's power grid manager is requesting emergency supplies from all resources...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast

As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia’s Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said. “Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

2 die in Illinois house explosion

Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year

A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
VANCOUVER, WA
Fox News

Environmental activist warns of 'dire' electricity crisis in California: 'Incompetence piled on ideology'

Environmental Progress founder Michael Shellenberger issued a warning about the dangers California may see what with several counties enduring blackouts and the state facing electricity shortages. On "America Reports," Wednesday, Shellenberger argued California's leadership was operating out of "incompetence piled on ideology," as electricity shortages come following Governor Gavin Newsom's electric vehicle push.
CALIFORNIA STATE
