Colorado Springs, CO

CSFD rescued a person who was ejected from a vehicle today

By Ariel Flatt
 3 days ago
The Colorado Springs Fire Department's High Angle Rescue Team and paramedics were on the scene to rescue one person who was ejected from a vehicle that toppled down a 500-foot embankment off Gold Camp Road and Point Sublime.

CSFD on Gold Camp Road work to rescue one person who was ejected from a vehicle.

According to the state patrol, the male occupant is in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. CSFD is still looking into the cause of the accident.

CSFD Lifeline airlifts the patient to a nearby hospital

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

