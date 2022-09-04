CSFD rescued a person who was ejected from a vehicle today

The Colorado Springs Fire Department's High Angle Rescue Team and paramedics were on the scene to rescue one person who was ejected from a vehicle that toppled down a 500-foot embankment off Gold Camp Road and Point Sublime.

CSFD PIO CSFD on Gold Camp Road work to rescue one person who was ejected from a vehicle.

According to the state patrol, the male occupant is in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. CSFD is still looking into the cause of the accident.

CSFD Twitter CSFD Lifeline airlifts the patient to a nearby hospital

