Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home
69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review-Journal.
Many throughout the Las Vegas community were shocked to hear the news of his death .
The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries. As news develops regarding his murder, we will provide updates here:
- Officials: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home
- Community reacts to loss of Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German
- Police: Suspect in journalist's murder was possibly 'casing the area'
- LVMPD: 'Tremendous progress made' on investigation involving journalist's death
- Las Vegas police search Clark County administrator's home after reporter fatally stabbed
- Clark County public administrator took to social media to refute investigative reporting
Anyone with information about German's murder can contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Comments / 16