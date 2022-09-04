ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review-Journal.

Many throughout the Las Vegas community were shocked to hear the news of his death .

The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries. As news develops regarding his murder, we will provide updates here:

Anyone with information about German's murder can contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

ľákiĕshiå_702
3d ago

damn too much violence in in 702 but this hits home.. he was a good friend of our families in laws to out laws... I hope at this time his family get 🙏🏿 ❤ 😢 and most of all the bad person behind this get time lots of it....terrible loss and not nice to hurt a man of his age...😔😔rest in harmony Mr. German....omj

ReelPatriot
2d ago

He wrote about a lot of corruption in government and organized crime .. he made a lot of enemies …On the other hand these days in Las Vegas you can get killed just for throwing out your trash

Joshua
3d ago

Found out too much about something and wanted him dead over it.

news3lv.com

Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Las Vegas police working 'non-stop' to solve reporter Jeff German's death, release new footage

LAS VEGAS — Additional surveillance footage was released Tuesday afternoon at a news conference where authorities reassured the public that investigators were working "non-stop" to solve the weekend killing of journalist Jeff German. "I want to extend our deepest condolences to Jeff's family and friends, as well as everyone that worked with him in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Las Vegas police release images of suspect in fatal stabbing of journalist

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Las Vegas have released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of local investigative journalist Jeff German. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the images Monday, showing an individual wearing a large straw-colored hat, a reflective orange long-sleeve shirt, long pants and black gloves. The individual is wholly covered with their face shrouded by the wide-brimmed hat. They also are seen carrying a navy blue duffle bag.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas visitors win big at Harry Reid Airport

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people are going home with a little extra cash after their trip to Las Vegas. Harry Raid Internation Airport shared the news on Twitter, stating the guests collectively took home about $25,000 at airport slots on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Breeze Airways...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Vegas police: Images of possible suspect in reporter's death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police released surveillance images Monday of a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigative reporter, although the images don’t show the person’s full face. The images distributed Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a person wearing a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carrying a black or dark blue shoulder bag. Police are asking for the public’s help finding any additional surveillance footage as they continue to search for a suspect in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside his home around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after authorities received a 911 call.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

