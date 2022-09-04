Continuing Coverage: Las Vegas reporter, Jeff German, found dead at his home

69-year-old Jeff German was a longtime reporter for Las Vegas and the Review-Journal.

Many throughout the Las Vegas community were shocked to hear the news of his death .

The Clark County coroner confirmed that German's death was a homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries. As news develops regarding his murder, we will provide updates here:

Anyone with information about German's murder can contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.